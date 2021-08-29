Ducks ground Rockers, 9-3

HIGH POINT — In a game in which both teams went to the bullpen frequently, Long Island did it better and defeated the Rockers 9-3 on Saturday at Truist Point stadium.

Losing for just the third time in 15 games, High Point fell to 14-8 in the Atlantic League second half as its South Division lead shrak to one game over Gastonia. Long Island, which is in last place in the North Division second half at 8-13, improved to 44-36 overall and moved into a virtual tie with the 45-37 Rockers for the best record in the league.

Both teams used seven pitchers. Long Island never trailed after scoring four in the second on a one-run triple, two-run single and a RBI groundout against Neil Uskali, who started in place of ailing Mitch Atkins.

The Rockers scored two in the third when Johnny Fields launched his ninth homer of the season. They added one in the fourth on Stuart Levy’s RBI double,cutting the margin to 4-3 during a stretch in which Johnathan Crawford, Joe Hennessey and Joe Johnson combined for four scoreless innings.

Long Island ended the drought with a run on a RBI double against John Hayes in the seventh. They tacked on four in the eighth with Ryan Dull on the mound. A wild pitch on a strikeout allowed the first run to cross the plate and a two-run single and a one-run single accounted for the others.

Hector Sanchez, who had three hits, drove in three runs and Vladimir Frias drove in two. Frias and LJ Mazzilli lifted two hits each.

Giovanny Alfonzo and J.R. Disarcina had two hits each for the Rockers.

Clint Freeman, who left with two outs in the fifth after pitching 1 ⅔ scoreless innings, was awarded the win. Ducks starter Hunter Caudelle, who had the lead when he was replaced after two innings, was not eligible.

Tanner Wilt allowed all of the Rockers runs. Freeman, Vin Mazzaro, Hunter Cevenka, Dylan Peiffer and Michael DiSanti combined for five scoreless innings.

Uskali , who gave up four runs and five hits in two innings, took the loss.

The team close out their three-game series Sunday at 5 p.m.