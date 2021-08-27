Cancel
The Arizona Cardinals-New Orleans Saints preseason game set for Saturday has been canceled because of Hurricane Ida

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals-New Orleans Saints preseason game set for Saturday has been canceled because of Hurricane Ida.

