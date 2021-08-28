Actua Soccer 3

Marvel’s Midnight Suns recently got its official reveal trailer, and now we have even more information on what gameplay is going to look like when players get their hands on the game. Firaxis, the game’s developer, has previously worked on the king of top-down strategy: X-Com, so it should be no surprise that Midnight Suns will take a similar approach to combat, though there are some major differences to cover. First and foremost, the heroes will use a deck of cards to draw and use their attacks. These cards will have dozens of different effects, from straight-forward attacks to team buffing abilities, and players will be able to build and modify their decks for each individual playable character, which Firaxis explains will help to differentiate the heroes and highlight their unique strengths and weaknesses.