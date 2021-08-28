Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Actua Soccer 3

giantbomb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActua Soccer 3 is a soccer game developed and published by Gremlin Interactive for PlayStation and PC. The game was later re-released as a Zoo Classics budget title which was published by ZOO Digital. Later the game was released once again on the Steam platform which was published by KISS Ltd.

www.giantbomb.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actua Soccer#Overview Actua Soccer 3#Gremlin Interactive#Playstation#Zoo Classics#Zoo Digital#Kiss Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
Video Gamesgiantbomb.com

Stone Protectors

Stone Protectors is a 1994 tie-in licensed video game based on the toy and cartoon franchise of the same name. The Stone Protectors are musically-inclined warriors blessed by the gems of Mythrandir, which were sent to Earth to keep them out of the hands of Zok, the leader of the Saurians, who coveted their incredible power. Each warrior has their own color and area of expertise, as well as playing a specific instrument in their rock band The Rock Detectors. The series and toys were a short-lived attempt in the 90s to market the Troll dolls to a young male demographic, combining ninja weapons and rock n' roll with the Trolls' trademark hair and goofy expressions.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Launches Today

In a few hours, the RPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will debut on the market. Game is getting very good reviews. According to critics the devs prepared a much better title than Pathfinder: Kingmaker. Today marks the release of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, a sequel RPG to the...
Video GamesHEXUS.net

Review: The Forgotten City (PC)

Time-loop games are a growing sub-genre. Games like the Outer Wilds, The Sexy Brutale and 12 Minutes all play with the concept of exploring a clockwork world over a set amount of in-game time. Every character or moving object in the world has an established routine. At some point either by dying or some other mechanism, the player is thrown back to the start of the game, with the routine player over once more. The player must slowly unravel the mysteries of the game's world, learning and manipulating the routine to discover clues, influence events and complete the game.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Asphalt 9: Legends Hits Xbox One, Xbox Series Consoles

In October of 2019, Asphalt 9: Legends hit the Nintendo Switch and now, Gameloft has released it on the Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles. This free-to-play action/arcade racer offers up a lot of fun and content – and this is the first time the series has hit the Xbox consoles. Those used to the Switch version can look forward to massively-improved graphics – especially in regards to the lighting. Seeing so much real-time lighting bounce off of cars at night really allows the game to shine in a way it hasn’t before. Unfortunately, progress doesn’t carry over from the Switch version – so players will have to re-earn everything. Hopefully, Game Pass perks are unleashed later that help ease this burden a bit. Xbox players can look forward to exclusive skins and can enjoy the game across any Xbox platform now.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Spellbreak Update 4.10 Patch Notes

Spellbreak has today launched update 4.10 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes for this patch. Today’s patch is rather small, looking to address bugs still running in the game rather than adding a whole lot of new content. With that being said though, there’s a bunch of new cosmetics being added into the shop, alongside a free Anniversary Gift available for all players. If you’re interested in the nitty-gritty though, without further adieu, here’s everything new with Spellbreak update 4.10!
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Surprisingly Successful

CI Games Studio boasted the success of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - over 560,000 copies of the game have been sold, and the title broke even within two months. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is the latest installment of the series of first-person shooters created by CI Games. SGWC 2 launched on June 4 this year and recorded a very good start, which can also be seen from the sales success achieved by the game. As reported by the developers, by the end of August the game had sold over 560,000 copies and broke even in less than two months.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Coming Summer 2022; New Footage Showcased

Inti Creates has announced that Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch consoles during Summer 2022. This new entry in the Azure Striker Gunvolt series is a true blue sequel to the previous 2 games and sees the return of action supervisor Keiji Inafune who worked together with director Yoshihisa Tsuda on the first two games.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

An unfinished Game Boy Color game is resurrected after a successful Kickstarter campaign

A game of Game Boy Color unfinished will finally see the light, 20 years after its cancellation. Right now, and through Kickstarter, fans are raising money for Infinity: A Game Boy Color Tactical RPG. The Kickstarter campaign was launched on August 18, 2021 with the goal of raising just under $ 13,000. And with more than two weeks to go, the project has already has raised over $ 200,000.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Midnight Suns Gameplay Revealed

Marvel’s Midnight Suns recently got its official reveal trailer, and now we have even more information on what gameplay is going to look like when players get their hands on the game. Firaxis, the game’s developer, has previously worked on the king of top-down strategy: X-Com, so it should be no surprise that Midnight Suns will take a similar approach to combat, though there are some major differences to cover. First and foremost, the heroes will use a deck of cards to draw and use their attacks. These cards will have dozens of different effects, from straight-forward attacks to team buffing abilities, and players will be able to build and modify their decks for each individual playable character, which Firaxis explains will help to differentiate the heroes and highlight their unique strengths and weaknesses.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Battlefield Mobile free to play?

As more people learn that Battlefield will be making its way to mobile, people are wondering if the game will be free to play, and what kind of microtransactions it will have. EA has already covered that for us, thankfully, with an FAQ that they released on the official website.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Update 1.12 Patch Notes

Update 1.12 has arrived for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Today is September 2nd, 2021 for most of the world and developer ZA/UM has released a new update for Disco Elysium: The Final Cut. This patch should now be rolling out for the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

The Medium PS5 Release Time

The Mediums is set to release on Friday, 3 September both on the PlayStation Store and physically in stores. If you are purchasing digitally, the game will unlock at midnight in your regional timezone. Unlike other releases where there may be a fixed release time, this one is tailored to...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Battlefield 2042 teaser reveals new Specialists, some gameplay

EA has revealed a short gameplay teaser for Battlefield 2042, revealing information on some of the game’s Specialists, with “more to come” promised. Kimble “Irish” Graves is now confirmed to be joined by Webster Mackay, Maria Falck, Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky, and Wikus “Casper” Van Daele as Specialists in the game. Each of them have their own unique set of abilities and equipment.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Watch Dogs: Legion is Free to Play All This Weekend

Fancy jumping into the body of an OAP then punching a fascist in the face? Watch Dogs: Legion should be right up your street and it’s free to play this weekend. It’s certainly the closest we’re going to get to an actual SuperGran game, though we’ve still to spot a Scunner Campbell lookalike. 80s TV nostalgia aside, we gave Watch Dogs: Legion an outstanding 9 out of 10 when we reviewed it and if you’ve yet to experience this open world, hacking-heavy action-adventure you can dive into it for the grand total of zero pounds and zero pence.
Soccersmeharbinger.net

Gallery: Boys Soccer Tryouts

Boys Soccer Tryouts began Monday, August 16, and finished Thursday, August 19. Because of the great turnout, boys were broken up into levels C and D team after school and JV and Varsity at 5. Being in one group or the other didn’t mean you would make that team, but helped the coaches see how you play with potential teammates. The last day of tryouts began with a warm-up of passing and shooting with goalie practice and went directly into scrimmages after. Teams were posted on Twitter on Thursday night with many broken hearts.
Soccervideogameschronicle.com

Sensible Soccer’s spiritual successor is coming to Switch, PS5, Xbox and more

Sociable Soccer, the arcade-style football game developed by Sensible Soccer creator Jon Hare, is finally heading to the PC and consoles, thanks to a publishing deal with indie specialist Kiss. Currently available only via Apple Arcade, Sociable Soccer will be brought to a wide range of platforms thanks to a...
Pierre, SDCapital Journal

Govs soccer sweeps Sturgis

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors soccer team took to the road on Thursday for a pair of games against the Sturgis Brown Scoopers at Woodle Field in Sturgis. The Govs girls defeated the Scoopers 5-0. Elli Hughes scored the only first half goal to give the Govs a 1-0 lead at halftime. Hughes, Avery Davis, Ryann Barry and Ireland Templeton each added a goal in the second half. Sturgis only mustered two shots, with neither needing to be saved by Govs goalkeeper Jenna Gehring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy