Cover picture for the articleVoid outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of entry.

Knoxville, TNbloomberglaw.com

Biden Officials Wrong to Expand Reach of LGBT Ruling, States Say

Federal officials were too quick to issue guidance expanding the reach of a landmark Supreme Court decision that prohibited LGBT workplace discrimination into battles at schools over discrimination and gender identity, a coalition of 20 states said in a suit filed Monday at a U.S. District Court in Knoxville, Tenn.
Culver City, CAKABC

790 KABC’s “Kiss Online Ticket Giveaway” Contest  Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained at the offices of radio station 790 KABC (“Station”), owned and operated by LA Radio, LLC, 8965 Lindblade Street, Culver City, CA 90232, during available business hours Monday through Friday,Station’s website at www.kabc.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.
Hawaii StateBEAT OF HAWAII

Officials Can’t Agree On Hawaii Travel Tests And Other New Rules

The state of Hawaii is looking at possible ways of adding new layers of precaution, including pre-travel testing of all travelers and requiring vaccination for a myriad of activities, including restaurants. There are big issues to address, including what will be considered legal, especially given today’s formal approval of the Pfizer vaccine. The state is closely watching the current surge in Covid and is preparing to take action as indicated. That came as yesterday’s caseload went to a new all-time high of nearly 900 cases in one day. Today was somewhat better, with 571 cases reported.
HobbiesParents Magazine

Win an Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years and older. Begins: 1:00 AM EDT on 8/29/2021. Ends: 12:59 AM EDT on 8/30/2021. Subject to Official Rules available online. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Meredith Corporation. Sweepstakes is offered by Meredith Corporation and may be promoted by any of Meredith’s publications in various creative executions online and in print and at additional URLs at any time during the sweepstakes.
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

San Diego Judge Rules U.S. Border Officials Unlawfully Turned Away Asylum Seekers

In a ruling Thursday afternoon, San Diego Judge Cynthia Bashant found U.S. border officials were unlawfully turning away asylum seekers from ports of entry. “What what was going on is that the department was turning back these asylum seekers and saying, ‘Look we're at capacity, you're going to have to go back to Mexico and come back at another time,'" San Diego legal analyst Dan Eaton said.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential businesses that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
EconomyPosted by
MyChesCo

Help Available as Federal Unemployment Benefits End Saturday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — With federal unemployment benefits ending for 558,000 Pennsylvanians on Saturday, Sept. 4, other support programs are available to provide help, announced Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier and Department of Human Services (DHS) Deputy Secretary for the Office of Income Maintenance Inez Titus during a press conference this week.

