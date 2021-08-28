Cancel
Chester, VA

13712 Sandy Oak Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23831

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully renovated contemporary ranch style home in Chester. Full kitchen and master bath renovations done in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Kitchen comes complete with Cherry cabinets, granite countertops, island, ceramic tile floors, Gas stove and double convection oven, Convection Microwave, Stainless Refrigerator and full pantry. Open vaulted living and dining rooms with wood floors, skylights, vinyl sliding doors and gas fireplace. Master suite with huge tile shower, granite custom vanity, enormous walk-in closet all with tile floors. Other recent updates and features: Siding painted 2019, Shed 2017, Roof 2007, Gas furnace & Central Air 2007, Gas Hot water heater 2014, 1200 sq ft deck already reinforced to support hot tub and electric hookup in place, natural gas grill on deck conveys, **fully encapsulated crawl space by JES with dehumidifier**, Gutters with gutter helmet, piping for central vac in place (central vac was never installed), house wired for security with ADT. Outside is a gardeners/horticulturalist's dream complete with Japenese maples, producing fig trees, gold fish pond, perennials and so much more.

