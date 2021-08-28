‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ Continues To Piledrive Pack – Talesbuzz
It was no contest in the ratings wars last night, as the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox dominated the demos, scoring an 0.7 in P18-49 to easily top the field. The victory continues the show’s upward trend since returning to live touring on July 16. Friday’s episode also marked the return of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch to the SmackDown show, as the event built off the momentum of its SummerSlam last weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the biggest PPV of all-time for the event.talesbuzz.com
