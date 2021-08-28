‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ Continues To Piledrive Pack – Talesbuzz

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIt was no contest in the ratings wars last night, as the WWE Friday Night SmackDown on Fox dominated the demos, scoring an 0.7 in P18-49 to easily top the field. The victory continues the show’s upward trend since returning to live touring on July 16. Friday’s episode also marked the return of WWE Superstar Becky Lynch to the SmackDown show, as the event built off the momentum of its SummerSlam last weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the biggest PPV of all-time for the event.

Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bad Medical Update Revealed

Sasha Banks has not been on WWE television since the build-up to SummerSlam, an event that she ultimately missed. This has left the WWE Universe and sports entertainment fans wondering when ‘The Boss’ will be back in town? Here is why Sasha Banks is ‘struggling’ during her WWE hiatus. In...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Spotted With Braun Strowman In Photo

One of the great things about WWE is that the stars all seem to stay very close to eachother no matter where anyone goes or if they are let go by the company. This is a case and point as it pertains to Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss. Unknown to many, the two have been good friends for a very long time. Braun took to Instagram to show that while he misses WWE, he still keeps up to date with all of his friends who are still with the company. Braun Strowman ‘Meltdown’ After WWE Firing Leaks.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE Has Changed Plans For Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

That’s the next one. This year’s Summerslam has come and gone and the show was certainly eventful. There were a lot of surprises taking place on the show and perhaps the biggest one came at the end of the show when Brock Lesnar made his return after a nearly year and a half away. Lesnar seemed to be setting his sights on Roman Reigns, and now we know where this might be going.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Stars During Smackdown

In major WWE contract news, it is being reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that WWE have released Bronson Reed. Reed achieved his highest level of fame winning the WWE NXT North American Championship one-time. Did Vince McMahon ‘angered’ this NXT Star in a text message?. The full list of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns & Usos ‘Removed’ From Smackdown?

WWE is set to hold its next tour in the UK later this month as the company announced that it will hold live events in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena on Sunday, September 19, London on Monday, September 20, Cardiff on Tuesday, September 21, and Glasgow on Wednesday, September 22. When WWE first confirmed the SmackDown tour, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos, and more were advertised to appear.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Leaks ‘Creepy’ Alexa Bliss Video

The former WWE star Mojo Rawley was recently spotted outside of the home of Alexa Bliss on the occasion of her birthday. She threw a party and Rawley shot a hilarious clip outside her house and posted it on his Instagram Story. Alexa Bliss was featured in the creepy video...
WWEPopculture

Nikki Bella Has Strong Reaction to Bianca Belair Losing to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam

One of the biggest surprises of SummerSlam was Becky Lynch returning and beating Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Fans were happy to see Lynch back in action after leaving in May 2020 due to her pregnancy, but how she beat Belair made fans very angry. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was asked about her favorite moment from SummerSlam and used the time to react to the Belair losing the title.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

What will happen to Roman Reigns?

During the evening of last Saturday, entirely dedicated for the first time in the history of PPV to Summerslam, which aired from Las Vegas, WWE staged two sensational returns, such as those of Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. If The Man managed to get in the running in a match...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Announce 100 Firings Before Smackdown

WWE fired 100 employees of a Japanese division before Smackdown, Yahoo said, “It turned out that WWE Japan GK (Shibuya-ku, Tokyo), which is the Japanese subsidiary of US professional wrestling WWE, was dissolved. The government official bulletin on the 2nd announced the dissolution of the company, and it is said that all employees agreed on the 1st.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Adam Cole & Bray Wyatt AEW Debut Leaks In Photo?

Could Adam Cole and Bray Wyatt be on their way to All Elite Wrestling? CM Punk made his AEW Dynamite debut on the heels of an extremely memorable All Elite Wrestling debut on AEW Rampage. During the show, Punk would discuss how younger talent such as Penta el Zero M, Rey Fenix, Brian Pillman, Jr., Jungle Boy, etc brought him back to the world of professional wrestling.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Lana Cryptic Photo Stuns AEW Fans

Lana looks to be teasing us a bit as her 90 day no compete clause is ready to come to an end. Now, what could this mean? Well, this really gives her back the freedom to do just about anything that she wants. Many feel that Lana should be heading to a different wrestling promotion. Lana gave us a little insight into what she may be doing next on her Instagram as she posted up a pretty shocking photo that could mean much more than we think.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Star ‘Furious’ With AJ Styles Insult

The death of former WCW and Impact Wrestling wrestler Daffney Unger has shocked the professional wrestling and sports entertainment world after it was revealed that she succumbed to a battle with mental health. After it was revealed that WWE had sent out a text message to their roster offering mental health counseling, that move was heavily coitized by former WWE star and current AEW roster member Karl Anderson. AJ Styles was spotted with AEW Stars before this WWE event.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff On How Brock Lesnar’s Return May Be Negative For WWE

At WWE SummerSlam 2021, WWE welcomed back two of their very best talents in Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. Becky Lynch made her return to interrupt SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and challenge her to a match for Belair’s title, in which “The Man” won fairly easily. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar approached Roman Reigns following “The Tribal Chief’s” win over John Cena. After the show went off the air, Lesnar gave Cena an F5.
WWEdistrictchronicles.com

Ric Flair Gets Bad Paycheck With AEW Star

Anywhere outside of the WWE means a big switch up in your paycheck. You have to figure, here you are eating out of the palms of one of the richest men involved in television and then you’re no longer with the company that he keeps. Surely, you’re going to see a decrease in your figures. Now, when you are truly one of the most recognizable wrestling stars of all time like Ric Flair, you have an edge to you. You can pretty much ask for whatever you want. Just how much does Ric or someone of his stature ask for? Daniel Bryan Returning To WWE After AEW Deal.
NFLWrestling-edge.com

WWE Smackdown Forced To Leave FOX?

It has been noted that due to the MLB Playoffs airing on FOX, WWE SmackDown will be moving to Fox Sports 1 on October 15 and 29. The FOX schedule lists the American League Championship Series for October 15 and game 3 of the World Series will air on FOX on the 29th. There is an ALCS game in between the 15th and 29th but that will air on FS1.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: When Ric Flair Meets Orange Cassidy

When worlds gently collide. The rise of AEW has opened a new world to wrestling fans and it has made things that much more interesting in a hurry. Above all else, it has allowed all kind of newer and unproven wrestlers to be showcased in ways they never have been before. AEW also has a large amount of veterans on its roster, and now one of their younger stars has met quite the veteran.

