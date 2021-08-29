10603 Tuppence Court
Meticulously maintained 3-level townhome located in the highly sought-after Stonebridge neighborhood within Thomas S. Wootton High School cluster! This bright & lovely 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home boasts nice improvements including all-interior fresh paint(2021), all-house new carpets(2021); GE electric range(2021); Whirlpool refrigerator(2021); GE top-load washer (2019); GE electric water heater (2014) & Capital remodeling windows (2014). Ceramic tiles at foyer and kitchen, and hardwood floors throughout the rest of the main level. Spacious living room, Gourmet Kitchen with white cabinets, granite counter-tops, custom backsplash & brand new fridge & range. Dining room with sliding door that opens up to private, fully fenced back yard with stone patio perfect for barbecuing and entertaining. Upper level features a spacious master bedroom with a full bath. Two additional bedrooms and another full bath complete the this level. Large recreation area in basement with recessed lights! Separate laundry room and plenty of storage. Additional fridge in basement. Minutes to Rio, Kentlands, Downtown Crown, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping & I-270.www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
