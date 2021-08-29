783 Lot Poplar Dr

So rare...a newly remodeled rancher on a great lot! Enjoy all the benefits this totally renovated and modern home on McKenstry Drive in the well established Wellington Estates community in southern Howard County offers. This spectacular stone and brick custom built ranch style home has been thoroughly renovated fresh from framing on the inside and brand new roof, eaves and gutters. Originally a builders home, built back in the day when the main living and family rooms were generously sized for entertaining. The best of one level living has been maintained but with a more modern flair added to the already spacious home for todays lifestyles. A double door entry invites you into a large airy foyer. The main living and family rooms are both spacious and great for relaxing or entertaining. Two sets of French doors flank a large brick, wood burning fireplace in family room. The beautiful French doors lead to an expansive screened porch with additional open decking. Formal dining room adjoins the custom designed kitchen featuring white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, island and granite countertops. Off the kitchen is more storage in the mudroom/laundry room and an added bonus of a full bath with shower. Great for humans or four legged family members. The oversized 2 car garage is off the mudroom entrance. Newly paved driveway can accommodate the fleet of family vehicles and there could even be room for recreational vehicles. The opposite end of the home features the private bedroom suites. Upgraded owners suite with that bathroom and walk-in closet most homebuyers dream of owning. Tiled hall bath serves the 2nd and 3rd bedroom on this floor. Beautiful natural hardwoods extend throughout the main level. The lower level has a large open space ideal for entertaining, game room or home theatre. The lower level offers a 4th bedroom, 2 bonus rooms, a full bath and additional storage . A fabulous yard with almost 3/4 of an acre corner lot and no HOA fees. Watch the birds and connect with nature amongst a variety of mature trees and shrubs that line the property and provide natural privacy. This highly desired community is centrally located with easy commutes to Washington DC, Baltimore and Silver Spring. Minutes to the MARC train and commuter routes such as I-95, Rt. 32, Rt. 200/ICC. Convenient to Columbia mall, Howard county parks and recreational venues, JHUAPL, Ft Meade/NSA, BWI business corridor. Hammond Park Pool Club is in the neighborhood. You may pay membership fees to join and enjoy a community pool and swim club. Walk to Hammond schools and Hammond Park complete with tennis courts, tot lots and more! With so many amenities this home is sure to check off all your boxes of what your next home should have! New finishes just completed and ready for showings! Call your agent or stop by the Open House Sunday 1-3pm. To practice safety within the home, no one under 18 and only groups of 3 persons at a time may tour per floor. If you come out be prepared to follow the request and practice safety measures. All persons inside the home MUST WEAR MASKS and remove shoes or wear cloth booties provided. Thank you for your courtesy shown to others. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated and warranted.