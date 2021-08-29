Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

783 Lot Poplar Dr

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis wooded lot is larger than most in Blue Ridge Shores and a short walk from one of the three community beaches. Blue Ridge Shores also offers a boat ramp, boat slips, play areas, tennis and basketball courts, picnic areas, walking trails, club house and marina, while being located in a gated community just a short distance from the Town of Louisa and Gordonsville.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poplar#Picnic Areas#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1429 S Street NW

Charming and historic 4 Bed/3.5 Bath row home with 2 off-street parking spaces! Originally built in 1885, the property underwent a meticulous renovation and marries the comforts and conveniences of modern living with the timelessness of a historic home. Equidistant to both Dupont and Logan Circles, the residence is set back from the quiet tree-lined street, with a deep front yard, making this home a wonderful sanctuary, just steps from the excitement of 14th & U Street with remarkable restaurants, shops, and walkable to the U Street/Cardozo Metro Station. This home offers city living at its best with over 2,600 Square Feet interior of living space. Main level features an open floor plan with spectacular light-filled spaces, high ceilings, and large windows. Stunning living room with a gas fireplace opens to the dining room and a well-appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and maple cabinetry. Exterior access to a large rear deck that offers outdoor space great for entertaining. The second floor includes the light-filled and serene primary suite with walk-in closet and a spa-like ensuite bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Two additional bedrooms share a second full bathroom. Separate lower level unit with C of O can be used as an income-generating apartment or the perfect au-pair or in-law suite comprising spacious living & dining area, kitchen, and a large bedroom with full bathroom. Each unit has a new boiler and HVAC less than one year old. Laundry conveniently located in both units.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

614 Cawley Drive

IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN-READY!! Beautiful townhouse featuring 3 beds, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with plenty of closets right off a family room/rec room. 2nd level also has 2 large bedroom with Jack & Jill bathroom. 2019 AC, new washer and dryer, new paint and new flooring. Fenced in with a shed for storage.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

38 Ponca Circle

CEDAR PLANK CONTEMPORARY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH EXPOSED POST AND BEAMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS ON .54 OF AN ACRE. LOFT AREA IS COUNTED AS 3RD BEDROOM. WRAP AROUND DECK. GAS/WOOD BURNING STOVE. 1500+- SQ, FT, UNFINISHED BASEMENT*PRELISTING APPRAISAL COMPLETED. Listing courtesy of Remax Vision. ©2021 Bright...
Sharpsburg, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 9, Section A Horseshoe Bend Road

$125,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDWA2002044. Rarely available! Gorgeous 3.27 acre lot in sought-after private community of Horseshoe Bend! Front of lot is mostly clear with more woods heading towards middle and back of lot. Antietam Creek is at rear of lot. Perfect for private adventuring, whether hiking in your own woods or floating the creek! Lot is sand-mound approved and ready for formal system design. Build your dream home or your get away cabin! In addition to enjoying your private haven, this lot enjoys community benefits as well--34+/- acres of community recreational reserve, providing large open space for community events, nature walks, play and creek exploration. Cray fish too!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

LOT 27 The View

"THE PRICE LISTED IS THE OPENING BID FOR THE ONLINE AUCTION, IT IS NOT THE LIST PRICE!" Residential building lot ready for your new home. Situated off Lake Shore Drive in the View Subdivision. Most community services are situated along U.S. Route 219 between Thayerville and McHenry home to Wisp Ski Resort and Deep Creek Lake, Maryland's largest freshwater fishing lake affording a variety of water sports. Additional community services are situated in Oakland, Garrett County's seat.Lot 27, The View | Oakland, MD (Parcel ID: 18-076454): Vacant lot on residential land. The land area is 124,146+/- sf or 2.85+/- acres.GPS Coordinates: 39.502398, -79.355712 | Map Reference: M57 P558 27 There is no Buyer's Premium on this asset. Property Sold "As-is". Buyer and/or buyer's agent responsible for verifying all pertinent information including but not limited to condition, taxes, utilities, square footage, acreage, school zones, permitting, zoning, etc. The final auction contract will be non-contingent on inspections or financing. Buyers need to conduct all due diligence prior to bidding. This property will be sold via Quitclaim Deed. The buyer will be responsible for all back taxes/liens at closing. We strongly recommend all buyers complete their own title exam. Additionally, the HOA for this asset will charge a water connection fee. See attached documents(available on auction site). Please contact the local HOA to confirm these charges are correct. Seller will not be liable for misquoted fees not confirmed by the buyer.
Poolesville, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

17631 Kohlhoss Road

Open Sunday 9/5 3-5 PM! Unquestionably the best value in Poolesville (home of #1 Poolesville High School!), this immaculate 3 level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, brick-front townhome is your entry point to the top-ranked school district in Maryland and also a terrific investment opportunity! Well maintained and updated throughout, this stunner features updated kitchen and baths, fresh paint and carpet, walkout to private fenced backyard, HUGE master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet, and a finished basement/family room with yet another full bath (perfect as a fourth bedroom or to rent out!). Two assigned parking spaces plus plenty of visitor parking. Low HOA fees. Work from home with highest speed FIOS! Walk to award-winning Poolesville Elementary school, shops, restaurants, and trails. Welcome to the best small town in Maryland! Please park in parking spots numbered "100" or visitor spots when possible while visiting! All COVID-19 protocols shall be observed, including only one set of visitors (three persons total) at a time, masks required, touch surfaces cleaned, and doors opened prior to visit. Listing agent will always be available to answer any questions and will be happy to show your pre-qualified clients the property for you. By far the area's best value---come visit and be prepared to fall in love!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5273 Miles Court

Fantastically Remodeled home. Welcome to this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse that lives a lot like a single family. A very unique feature is that the home sits on a cul-da-sac and has its own driveway. At first sight you will be greeted by the open family room with warm hard flooring and wood burning fireplace. The whole home has been painted a modern grey with white trim accents. The kitchen has been recently remodeled with newer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and newer countertops. The main level also features a half bathroom, dining area which leads out to large fenced in backyard with a storage shed. Heading up the stairs you will notice that the warm flooring has been added to the stairs as well. On the top level you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, both bathroom have been recently remodeled and all new carpeting added to bedrooms. This home is ready for its new owner, sellers have worked hard to make sure the home is move in ready condition for its new owners. This home is a perfect 10!!! Please wear shoe booties.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1006 Bennett Place

Beautifully renovated property and fresh to the market. Four Bedrooms, two bathrooms located in a prime location for easy access to all local and major commuter routes. This home features new flooring, cabinets, countertops, and fresh neutral colors that we all love! This property will not last long! Schedule your showing today and let's get you into this beauty! Thanks!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

668 Highland Farms Circle

For investors only!! Leased until August 2023 for $2700 month with great tenants. Must have 48 hrs notice for showings. Listing courtesy of Trademark Realty, Inc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-09-02T16:55:08.72.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

18413 Garner Lane

This is it! Beautiful home with new roof, gutters, shutters, oven, dishwasher, and garage doors. With a very generous yard, This one isn't going to last!. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3209 Holland Cliffs Road

If you've been searching for Patuxent River Waterfront Property with Panoramic River Views, Magnificent Sunsets and Your own Covered Pier and Boat storage, Wait no longer. This property offers all of your check offs. A Pool, High Ceilings, Guest Suite, Master Suite, Master Bath, Dual Water Closet, Office, Gourmet Kitchen, Gas and Woodburning fireplaces, boat lifts, 4 plus Detached Garage with Upper 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Carriage House totalling 1274 square feet and MUCH MORE! A MUST SEE In Desirable Huntingtown Calvert County!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1523 Sunnyside Road

Well maintained 2 Bedroom mobile home on a nicley landscaped 1+/- acre lot along Sunnyside Rd. Relax at the covered front porch & enjoy the Private back yard with Fire Pit area. Two(2) storage buildings & carport add to this property. A peaceful country setting at an affordable price. Call today for your private showing.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

14578 Olde Kent Road

OPEN SATURDAY SEPT. 4 FROM 1PM-3PM.... Light and bright end unit townhome on a cul-de-sac lot backing to trees......Main and upper levels just painted....brand new carpeting on the upper level..... younger wood laminate flooring on the main level.....Side window in the living room for extra light....Walk out from the dining room to the private deck....2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with plenty of closet space plus an extra deep linen closet in the hall....Lower level is walk out and has a wood burning fireplace....Large 2nd full bath on the lower level.....Huge utility/storage room....Rear yard is fenced.....Kitchen needs updating which is reflected in the price....2 reserved parking spaces right out front...plenty of guest parking on Olde Kent with no visitor passes required.......Floor plan in the Virtual tour.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1121 Montello Avenue NE

Completely renovated 2 unit row house with certificate of occupancy, allowing an investment opportunity to rent out both units or live in one and rent out the other. The upper unit features 1,185 sq. ft with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms while the lower unit is 859 sq. ft with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms as well as it's own front and rear entrance. The property features high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, and exposed brick. The updated kitchens come complete with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and white cabinets. The building also features a spacious outdoor deck. One off-street parking space included. The property is ideally located just a 10 minute walk from Union Market and a mile from Union Station. Just steps from great dining and nightlife options along H Street Corridor. Whole Foods and CVS are also conveniently located just a few blocks away.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7020 Forest View Drive

Welcome home to this very well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath rambler in Beverly Forest. This freshly painted home has No HOA and a great lot, perfect for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors flow from room to room with lots of light shining from the large picture window and throughout the entire home leading to dining area and french doors walk-out to a deck and patio. There are 2 gas fireplaces, one upper and one lower. The kitchen has ceramic tile countertops , a double ceramic sink, breakfast bar, gas cooking, and a solar tube light. The deck has a hot tub , screened-in bonus room that leads to a private firepit area. The lower level has an additional bedroom, 1.5 baths, large rec area w/fireplace, laundry area, and additional kitchen with lots of storage, and a potential 5th bedroom. A MUST SEE!! there is an unfinished area where the seller had plans to complete a 1 bedroom , 1 full bath "apartment/in-law suite" that is partially done, being sold 'as-is". Use your imagination. We have all of the previous plans, permits that were pulled, and list of materials that convey, (drywall, sub-flooring, flooring, etc.). Lastly, but definitely not least, there is ample parking on a concrete pad with a newly constructed, detached, steel-framed 2-car garage, perfect for large vehicles (ie. RV, boat,) This corner lot has over 1/2 acre of land with space for expansion.Excellent location! Close to I-95, 495, FFX County Parkway, Metro, commuter lot, shopping, and Springfield mall.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5339 King Arthur

This wonderful very well maintained 3 bedroom Townhome is ready for you to move in. Solar Panels which allows for approx. $75.00 monthly electric bill. Great HOA amenities such as 2 pools, snow removal, grass cutting in common areas, WATER BILL INCLUDED, large fields, basketball court, and 2 parking spaces. When you enter the sunk in living room step up to the dining area then to the large eat in country kitchen. A slider door to go onto your deck and fenced in back yard. Also an extra room in the basement to hang out or use as office space. The home is located near shopping, major highways schools and a hospital. Don't miss out on this great home. Seller will be providing a one year American Home Shield Home Warranty.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

16356 Mount Tabor Road

Country living! You'll love this one owner, well cared for split level home w/ 3 fully finished levels, 3 bedrooms, and 1-1/2 baths. The kitchen features a custom island w/ plenty of seating and views into the adjoining dining room. Enjoy your morning coffee in the bright & airy sun room w/ lots of windows, nice views and access to the rear yard. Enjoy the upcoming fall & winter days sitting by the crackling fire in the cozy rec room on the lower level. Tired of your laundry spilling out into the hallway? Problem solved w/ the large laundry room containing a sink and plenty of room to fold your clothes. The 2 car garage has a built-in workbench and separate rear entrance. Home is hooked to public water but the exterior faucets continue to use well water which is perfect for watering your garden, flowers & lawn. Only 5 minutes to I-70. Come take a look and you'll be SOLD!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

3210 Baltusrol Drive

This stunning renovated brick duplex is located in sought after Scot-Greene Estates. Do not let the exterior deceive you. This one is much larger than it appears from the exterior and every bit of it has been updated and renovated by quality craftsman. Your guests will be in awe as they walk up your paver sidewalk to your covered front porch. Your entrance will certainly wow most any guest. The 14 foot ceilings in the great room flows into the kitchen and eat-in dining area leads to the generously sized patio (covered by electronically controlled awning). This is the perfect entertaining area and the property offers a large, level, fenced rear yard. You will enjoy the most beautiful sunsets over the farm field to the rear of your property. The home offers a primary suite with California Custom closet and updated bath, a second bedroom that is perfectly situated for your visiting guests with a full bath at the opposite end of the home, and an office. The lower level is finished and almost doubles the square footage of the home. This portion of the home offers a large family room, a full bath, a second office, double closets for larger items such as suit cases, an unfinished area with sink and stove for canning, a bilco door. Over 2500 finished square feet.** seller to find home of choice.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

316 Cedar Lane

Beautiful 3 level home in the highly desirable, water privileged neighborhood of Hillsmere Estates. Do not miss this newer home built in 2013. Hardwood floors on the main level, sliding glass doors to the backyard, board & batten wall trim, crown molding, primary bedroom has large bathroom with double vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. Sizable bedrooms for all. Huge open finished basement - with rough-in for full bathroom - has sliders to the backyard. Neighborhood offers a marina with sandspit, 2 boat launch areas, a kayak access area, a community swimming pool (extra fee), a Beach with 2 pavilions, 2 playgrounds, a beach and netted swimming area, and beach volleyball!! There is so much to love about this house and neighborhood!! For the Love of Home - Welcome Home. (Sellers to add rain garden to backyard once approved by the county).
Howard County, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

8002 Mckenstry Drive

So rare...a newly remodeled rancher on a great lot! Enjoy all the benefits this totally renovated and modern home on McKenstry Drive in the well established Wellington Estates community in southern Howard County offers. This spectacular stone and brick custom built ranch style home has been thoroughly renovated fresh from framing on the inside and brand new roof, eaves and gutters. Originally a builders home, built back in the day when the main living and family rooms were generously sized for entertaining. The best of one level living has been maintained but with a more modern flair added to the already spacious home for todays lifestyles. A double door entry invites you into a large airy foyer. The main living and family rooms are both spacious and great for relaxing or entertaining. Two sets of French doors flank a large brick, wood burning fireplace in family room. The beautiful French doors lead to an expansive screened porch with additional open decking. Formal dining room adjoins the custom designed kitchen featuring white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, island and granite countertops. Off the kitchen is more storage in the mudroom/laundry room and an added bonus of a full bath with shower. Great for humans or four legged family members. The oversized 2 car garage is off the mudroom entrance. Newly paved driveway can accommodate the fleet of family vehicles and there could even be room for recreational vehicles. The opposite end of the home features the private bedroom suites. Upgraded owners suite with that bathroom and walk-in closet most homebuyers dream of owning. Tiled hall bath serves the 2nd and 3rd bedroom on this floor. Beautiful natural hardwoods extend throughout the main level. The lower level has a large open space ideal for entertaining, game room or home theatre. The lower level offers a 4th bedroom, 2 bonus rooms, a full bath and additional storage . A fabulous yard with almost 3/4 of an acre corner lot and no HOA fees. Watch the birds and connect with nature amongst a variety of mature trees and shrubs that line the property and provide natural privacy. This highly desired community is centrally located with easy commutes to Washington DC, Baltimore and Silver Spring. Minutes to the MARC train and commuter routes such as I-95, Rt. 32, Rt. 200/ICC. Convenient to Columbia mall, Howard county parks and recreational venues, JHUAPL, Ft Meade/NSA, BWI business corridor. Hammond Park Pool Club is in the neighborhood. You may pay membership fees to join and enjoy a community pool and swim club. Walk to Hammond schools and Hammond Park complete with tennis courts, tot lots and more! With so many amenities this home is sure to check off all your boxes of what your next home should have! New finishes just completed and ready for showings! Call your agent or stop by the Open House Sunday 1-3pm. To practice safety within the home, no one under 18 and only groups of 3 persons at a time may tour per floor. If you come out be prepared to follow the request and practice safety measures. All persons inside the home MUST WEAR MASKS and remove shoes or wear cloth booties provided. Thank you for your courtesy shown to others. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated and warranted.

Comments / 0

Community Policy