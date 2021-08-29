Cancel
12603 Millbank Way

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease follow CDC guidance as it relates to COVID during your showings, and please remove shoes before walking on the newly installed carpet. This charming contemporary home welcomes you into the spacious foyer from the covered front porch. Inside you will find an updated eat in kitchen from which you can access the large multi tiered deck that will be great for all of you out door entertaining with a cover upper deck that also has gas connection so that your grill will never run out of gas, and lower deck which overlooks Folly Lick Stream Valley Park and steps down to the rear yard. You will also love the gas log fireplace with its antique Heart Pine mantel that adjoin the family and dining rooms. Steps away from the living space are the primary bedroom with full bath and two additional nicely sized guest rooms with a full hall bath. There is also a large laundry room with ample pantry space off the kitchen and an attached two-car garage.Windows were installed 2013 and warranty conveysSpray Foam Installation done 2014Roof done 2014/2015Deck repairs and sealed 2020Stove and Dishwasher July 2021Painting and Carpet July 2021Quartz Counters August 2021Owners have membership to the Hiddenbrook Swim and Tennis club that will transfer with the sale. Annual membership dues are required to maintain membership.

