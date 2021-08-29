12603 Millbank Way

Your home Oasis is waiting for you. Country setting home located close to Leesburg City Center on over 3 acres. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded natural cherry cabinets, granite, stainless steel appliances, and large island with cooktop. Newer built in Oven/Microwave and warming drawer and newly refinished hardwood flooring throughout. Formal Living and Dining Room combo. Family Room boasts brand new carpet and a beautiful built in entertainment center with hideaway TV over a stone gas fireplace. French doors off kitchen and family room lead to a large 2 level deck, down to a spacious patio with a fire pit and just steps to the private in-ground pool. The outdoor space is a perfect compliment to the inside, making this one of the best homes for entertaining or enjoying the serene wooded yard for yourself. The white picket fence is maintenance free and the yard has about an acre of invisible fence. The main level also has a private office/library. The upstairs has 4 large bedrooms. The primary bedroom has cathedral ceilings, hardwood flooring and dual walk in closets. The luxurious remodeled master bath with a large tiled walk in shower, and a whirlpool tub that keeps your water heated to a consistent temperature!! The water closet has custom built in shelving with a programmable bidet. You will also find three additional bedrooms and another bathroom with dual sinks and tub shower combo. The finished basement boasts french doors to a walk-out recreation area onto a custom patio that leads to the outdoor oasis, a kitchenette with kitchen cabinetry, a full size refrigerator, and a stainless sink. A 5th bedroom/bonus room that looks out to the pool with a fully accessible bathroom, and a programmable bidet. The family room has its own stone gas fireplace with plenty of room for a gang to watch a game or movie night. New in 2020- Garage doors, Air conditioner, and upgraded architectural roof, with a transferring warranty. Don't miss out on this. Homes in this neighborhood don't go to market often and sell quick. Basement has rough in for 2nd set of washer and dryer. A MUST SEE!!! NO HOA FEES!