105 120TH Street , #1

"THE PRICE LISTED IS THE OPENING BID FOR THE ONLINE AUCTION, IT IS NOT THE LIST PRICE!" Residential building lot ready for your new home. Situated off Lake Shore Drive in the View Subdivision. Most community services are situated along U.S. Route 219 between Thayerville and McHenry home to Wisp Ski Resort and Deep Creek Lake, Maryland's largest freshwater fishing lake affording a variety of water sports. Additional community services are situated in Oakland, Garrett County's seat.Lot 27, The View | Oakland, MD (Parcel ID: 18-076454): Vacant lot on residential land. The land area is 124,146+/- sf or 2.85+/- acres.GPS Coordinates: 39.502398, -79.355712 | Map Reference: M57 P558 27 There is no Buyer's Premium on this asset. Property Sold "As-is". Buyer and/or buyer's agent responsible for verifying all pertinent information including but not limited to condition, taxes, utilities, square footage, acreage, school zones, permitting, zoning, etc. The final auction contract will be non-contingent on inspections or financing. Buyers need to conduct all due diligence prior to bidding. This property will be sold via Quitclaim Deed. The buyer will be responsible for all back taxes/liens at closing. We strongly recommend all buyers complete their own title exam. Additionally, the HOA for this asset will charge a water connection fee. See attached documents(available on auction site). Please contact the local HOA to confirm these charges are correct. Seller will not be liable for misquoted fees not confirmed by the buyer.