105 120TH Street , #1

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo blocks to the beach and you+GGll have your feet in the sand at this cute and comfy beach getaway. 2 bedrooms 2 baths, great first floor court yard and upper deck just steps to the outdoor pool. This condo has been a great great getaway for this owner as well as a good rental. The community has both an indoor and outdoor pool, tennis courts, plenty of parking, great management. Recent upgrades include new side, roof, sliders, and windows.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

tallahasseemagazine.com

Luxury Pool Home Now off the Market

Located in the tree-lined vintage Midtown neighborhood of Betton Hills, this newer and luxuriously appointed home features a pool in its vacation-worthy private backyard. Alongside the pool, you can find a spill-over spa, paved deck, outdoor seating bar and grill, and a covered lounging porch with built-in media features. From here, you are a mere 4-minute walk from Whole Foods, Midtown’s various shops and dining options, as well as McCord Park’s trails and pond. Your guests are greeted by an arched front doorway and barrel-ceiling foyer. There’s plenty of room as the layout features four bedrooms, a sitting room, a family room, an office, a bonus room and a storage room.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

38 Ponca Circle

CEDAR PLANK CONTEMPORARY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH EXPOSED POST AND BEAMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS ON .54 OF AN ACRE. LOFT AREA IS COUNTED AS 3RD BEDROOM. WRAP AROUND DECK. GAS/WOOD BURNING STOVE. 1500+- SQ, FT, UNFINISHED BASEMENT*PRELISTING APPRAISAL COMPLETED. Listing courtesy of Remax Vision. ©2021 Bright...
Sharpsburg, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot 9, Section A Horseshoe Bend Road

$125,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDWA2002044. Rarely available! Gorgeous 3.27 acre lot in sought-after private community of Horseshoe Bend! Front of lot is mostly clear with more woods heading towards middle and back of lot. Antietam Creek is at rear of lot. Perfect for private adventuring, whether hiking in your own woods or floating the creek! Lot is sand-mound approved and ready for formal system design. Build your dream home or your get away cabin! In addition to enjoying your private haven, this lot enjoys community benefits as well--34+/- acres of community recreational reserve, providing large open space for community events, nature walks, play and creek exploration. Cray fish too!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

614 Cawley Drive

IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN-READY!! Beautiful townhouse featuring 3 beds, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with plenty of closets right off a family room/rec room. 2nd level also has 2 large bedroom with Jack & Jill bathroom. 2019 AC, new washer and dryer, new paint and new flooring. Fenced in with a shed for storage.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

LOT 27 The View

"THE PRICE LISTED IS THE OPENING BID FOR THE ONLINE AUCTION, IT IS NOT THE LIST PRICE!" Residential building lot ready for your new home. Situated off Lake Shore Drive in the View Subdivision. Most community services are situated along U.S. Route 219 between Thayerville and McHenry home to Wisp Ski Resort and Deep Creek Lake, Maryland's largest freshwater fishing lake affording a variety of water sports. Additional community services are situated in Oakland, Garrett County's seat.Lot 27, The View | Oakland, MD (Parcel ID: 18-076454): Vacant lot on residential land. The land area is 124,146+/- sf or 2.85+/- acres.GPS Coordinates: 39.502398, -79.355712 | Map Reference: M57 P558 27 There is no Buyer's Premium on this asset. Property Sold "As-is". Buyer and/or buyer's agent responsible for verifying all pertinent information including but not limited to condition, taxes, utilities, square footage, acreage, school zones, permitting, zoning, etc. The final auction contract will be non-contingent on inspections or financing. Buyers need to conduct all due diligence prior to bidding. This property will be sold via Quitclaim Deed. The buyer will be responsible for all back taxes/liens at closing. We strongly recommend all buyers complete their own title exam. Additionally, the HOA for this asset will charge a water connection fee. See attached documents(available on auction site). Please contact the local HOA to confirm these charges are correct. Seller will not be liable for misquoted fees not confirmed by the buyer.
Poolesville, MDarlingtonrealtyinc.com

17631 Kohlhoss Road

Open Sunday 9/5 3-5 PM! Unquestionably the best value in Poolesville (home of #1 Poolesville High School!), this immaculate 3 level, 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, brick-front townhome is your entry point to the top-ranked school district in Maryland and also a terrific investment opportunity! Well maintained and updated throughout, this stunner features updated kitchen and baths, fresh paint and carpet, walkout to private fenced backyard, HUGE master bedroom with master bath and walk-in closet, and a finished basement/family room with yet another full bath (perfect as a fourth bedroom or to rent out!). Two assigned parking spaces plus plenty of visitor parking. Low HOA fees. Work from home with highest speed FIOS! Walk to award-winning Poolesville Elementary school, shops, restaurants, and trails. Welcome to the best small town in Maryland! Please park in parking spots numbered "100" or visitor spots when possible while visiting! All COVID-19 protocols shall be observed, including only one set of visitors (three persons total) at a time, masks required, touch surfaces cleaned, and doors opened prior to visit. Listing agent will always be available to answer any questions and will be happy to show your pre-qualified clients the property for you. By far the area's best value---come visit and be prepared to fall in love!
Longport, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Longport - $3,150,000

Cited on an impressively sized 8,838-square-foot corner lot, this Longport Drive property is the one you’ve been waiting for. With a deep fenced-in backyard and 3,045-square-foot home, this property is far larger than most in the surrounding area where lots are a third smaller on average. This property is ready to accommodate your every desire, like a large pool, outside bar, and much more. Well-maintained and offering an oversized attached garage, 2908 Longport Avenue is a rare find on the island. Enter into the foyer, where sightlines to the lush backyard welcome you into the heart of the home. The ground floor features two spacious living areas, a formal dining room, and a beautifully appointed kitchen with granite countertops. Sliding doors in the living area and eat-in-kitchen open onto a spacious, secluded, back deck and the backyard beyond, where paver walkways overlook mature landscaping. A huge laundry room and mudroom also provide a point of entry to the home. Ascend the stairs to the three large bedrooms. The primary suite sports a spacious en suite bathroom with a spa-like walk-in shower and dual-sink vanity. The two secondary bedrooms share a full hall bathroom illuminated by a skylight. This combination of lot size and location between Longport’s pristine beach and gorgeous bay is increasingly uncommon. Make your shore dreams a reality today.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5273 Miles Court

Fantastically Remodeled home. Welcome to this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse that lives a lot like a single family. A very unique feature is that the home sits on a cul-da-sac and has its own driveway. At first sight you will be greeted by the open family room with warm hard flooring and wood burning fireplace. The whole home has been painted a modern grey with white trim accents. The kitchen has been recently remodeled with newer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and newer countertops. The main level also features a half bathroom, dining area which leads out to large fenced in backyard with a storage shed. Heading up the stairs you will notice that the warm flooring has been added to the stairs as well. On the top level you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, both bathroom have been recently remodeled and all new carpeting added to bedrooms. This home is ready for its new owner, sellers have worked hard to make sure the home is move in ready condition for its new owners. This home is a perfect 10!!! Please wear shoe booties.
Philomath, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

3 Bedroom Home in Philomath - $382,873

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Welcome to Millpond Crossing! PH 2 is underway! Beautiful new construction homes/9 floor plans available.Floor plans feature open space living/front yard landscape/fiber cement siding/easy care laminate wood flooring/SSappliances/soft close cabinets & drawers/granite slab counters/mini-split heat/cool syst/FP & ring doorbell. Can you please add to the listing - Photos are of a previously built home and for example only. Actual colors/features will vary.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

601 North Carolina Avenue SE

Prime Location. Welcome to the Eastern Market neighborhood of Capitol Hill. Built in 1890 by F.M. Buckingham, this townhouse boasts recently updated kitchens, bathrooms, NEW A/C and heat, hardwood and marble flooring. The main level features a wood burning fireplace, an open concept sitting room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and a dramatic slab marble backsplash. Handsome brass chandeliers hover the bay window sitting room, and entry hall. The primary bedroom suite is on the second floor beside a large family room with a wood burning fireplace. The primary suite has a large closet with Elfa storage system, and an en-suite bath with a glass enclosure and marble walls and floors. The 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms, a hallway bath with marble walls and floors, in addition to a large washer and dryer. Multiple uses abound in the open concept lower level which features an electric kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a full bathroom with a marble surround, and a laundry room with stackable front-loading washer and dryer. Below is a mechanical basement with extra storage space. Near public buses, Eastern Market Metro, US Capitol, Library of Congress, House and Senate buildings, and an abundance of restaurants, cafes, banks, Trader Joe's, museums, parks and National Landmarks.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

668 Highland Farms Circle

For investors only!! Leased until August 2023 for $2700 month with great tenants. Must have 48 hrs notice for showings.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

18413 Garner Lane

This is it! Beautiful home with new roof, gutters, shutters, oven, dishwasher, and garage doors. With a very generous yard, This one isn't going to last!
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1523 Sunnyside Road

Well maintained 2 Bedroom mobile home on a nicley landscaped 1+/- acre lot along Sunnyside Rd. Relax at the covered front porch & enjoy the Private back yard with Fire Pit area. Two(2) storage buildings & carport add to this property. A peaceful country setting at an affordable price. Call today for your private showing.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

3209 Holland Cliffs Road

If you've been searching for Patuxent River Waterfront Property with Panoramic River Views, Magnificent Sunsets and Your own Covered Pier and Boat storage, Wait no longer. This property offers all of your check offs. A Pool, High Ceilings, Guest Suite, Master Suite, Master Bath, Dual Water Closet, Office, Gourmet Kitchen, Gas and Woodburning fireplaces, boat lifts, 4 plus Detached Garage with Upper 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Carriage House totalling 1274 square feet and MUCH MORE! A MUST SEE In Desirable Huntingtown Calvert County!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

14578 Olde Kent Road

OPEN SATURDAY SEPT. 4 FROM 1PM-3PM.... Light and bright end unit townhome on a cul-de-sac lot backing to trees......Main and upper levels just painted....brand new carpeting on the upper level..... younger wood laminate flooring on the main level.....Side window in the living room for extra light....Walk out from the dining room to the private deck....2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with plenty of closet space plus an extra deep linen closet in the hall....Lower level is walk out and has a wood burning fireplace....Large 2nd full bath on the lower level.....Huge utility/storage room....Rear yard is fenced.....Kitchen needs updating which is reflected in the price....2 reserved parking spaces right out front...plenty of guest parking on Olde Kent with no visitor passes required.......Floor plan in the Virtual tour.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

13530 Bentley Circle

Charming colonial End unit TH w/walk out basement. Great conditions, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and other updates. Practically minutes to major highways, malls, shopping, grocery and much more.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

7020 Forest View Drive

Welcome home to this very well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath rambler in Beverly Forest. This freshly painted home has No HOA and a great lot, perfect for entertaining. Gleaming hardwood floors flow from room to room with lots of light shining from the large picture window and throughout the entire home leading to dining area and french doors walk-out to a deck and patio. There are 2 gas fireplaces, one upper and one lower. The kitchen has ceramic tile countertops , a double ceramic sink, breakfast bar, gas cooking, and a solar tube light. The deck has a hot tub , screened-in bonus room that leads to a private firepit area. The lower level has an additional bedroom, 1.5 baths, large rec area w/fireplace, laundry area, and additional kitchen with lots of storage, and a potential 5th bedroom. A MUST SEE!! there is an unfinished area where the seller had plans to complete a 1 bedroom , 1 full bath "apartment/in-law suite" that is partially done, being sold 'as-is". Use your imagination. We have all of the previous plans, permits that were pulled, and list of materials that convey, (drywall, sub-flooring, flooring, etc.). Lastly, but definitely not least, there is ample parking on a concrete pad with a newly constructed, detached, steel-framed 2-car garage, perfect for large vehicles (ie. RV, boat,) This corner lot has over 1/2 acre of land with space for expansion.Excellent location! Close to I-95, 495, FFX County Parkway, Metro, commuter lot, shopping, and Springfield mall.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

5339 King Arthur

This wonderful very well maintained 3 bedroom Townhome is ready for you to move in. Solar Panels which allows for approx. $75.00 monthly electric bill. Great HOA amenities such as 2 pools, snow removal, grass cutting in common areas, WATER BILL INCLUDED, large fields, basketball court, and 2 parking spaces. When you enter the sunk in living room step up to the dining area then to the large eat in country kitchen. A slider door to go onto your deck and fenced in back yard. Also an extra room in the basement to hang out or use as office space. The home is located near shopping, major highways schools and a hospital. Don't miss out on this great home. Seller will be providing a one year American Home Shield Home Warranty.

