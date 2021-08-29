Cancel
Public Safety

Brothers living in feces-covered home say mom, sister buried in yard for years

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Illinois brothers were arrested after they admitted the bodies of their mother and sister had been buried for years in the backyard of their filthy House of Horrors. One brother cited “financial reasons” why they buried the bodies in the eyesore house in Lyons, which was filled with containers of feces and urine — and so much clutter that the brothers had to use a window to get in and out, reports said.

Illinois State
