646 Milford Court
Come check out this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhome in the Constant Friendship neighborhood. this home has been fully updated and customized throughout. Enter through the front door into a small foyer with vinyl plank flooring, and head right into the well lit dining area, with plenty of natural light, a ceiling fan, and accent walls. To the left is the kitchen with granite countertops, full appliances, and custom cabinetry. Beyond the kitchen is a carpeted living room with sliders that open out onto the deck. The deck looks out over a flat, clear fully fenced in backyard with woods beyond.The stairs take you two the second floor where you will find two spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a fully upgraded bathroom with a large soaking tub and separate stand up shower.The basement hosts another large carpeted living area and fully updated full bath, as well as room for storage, and a laundry room. Another set of sliders from the basement allow access to the backyard. This is the perfect home for a small family, and is priced to sell, come see it today!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0