646 Milford Court

This beautifully landscaped custom home is located in a quiet cul de sac community. Close to the beaches and AC, features include a dramatic 2 story foyer, a formal dining room with wainscoting and Brazilian Cherry floors, a spacious great room with tons of natural light, h/w floors and a gas fireplace. There is a formal living room, a butlers pantry with storage and bar, and a lovely kitchen complete with all appliances. ( newer) The kitchen has a large center island , big enough for everyone to gather around , while still having room in the eat in area for more guests. Sliders off of the kitchen lead to a huge deck, ( wrapping around the rear of the home) that overlooks the 18x 36 in ground pool. The backyard of this home is an absolute paradise. Shade is no problem, as the deck is equipped with a 22 foot automatic awning. There is a 10x20 pool house and the yard is irrigated both front and back. There are 3 beautifully appointed guest rooms, and the master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, and a bonus dressing room, along with a walk in closet and two additional closets.The master bath has just had a renovation too, a new glass enclosed shower with rain heads and subway tile. The basement is finished (670 sq feet) and includes an entertainment/ movie area ,a workout room, ( equipment not included) and plenty of storage. The full house generator is included!The current owners have lovingly cared for this move in ready home, and it shows.Schedule your showing before it’s gone!!