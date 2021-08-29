20940 Rubles Mill Court

Welcome home to the wonderful community of Ashburn Village. This homes truly shows pride of ownership and is located on a private and wooded cul de sac lot. Upon entry, you are greeted by a spacious 2 story foyer and gleaming hardwood floors that extend into the kitchen, family room, dining room and sunroom. Main level office/den/library with french doors for privacy; the kitchen boasts two wall ovens, gas cooktop on center island, granite countertops and a small desk area; the family room is a perfect place to relax with the fireplace and access to the 2nd private deck; the sunroom has loads of natural light and provides access to the upper deck. Heading to the upper level, you will find 4 generous sized bedrooms, a sitting room off of the primary bedroom and 3 full baths. The basement won't disappoint you with a 5th bedroom with patio access; a bonus room to use as a bedroom/office/den, a full bath and a very large recreation area with access to the back patio! Entertain for hours on your deck with stair access that leads you down to a very private backyard oasis. Updates in this home include: 2009 includes the PVC piping throughout home and appliances; 2020 includes the washer, dryer and hot water heater 2021 includes the roof, skylights in sunroom, garage door, deck stained, deck railing and pergola painted, bathroom fixtures over vanities and faucets2-10 Home Warranty provided.