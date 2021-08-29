31 Dawn View Court

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWELCOME!+- Lovely Brick-Front, Light Filled, Spacious+-Townhome.+- 5-Finished levels+-in the sought after (rarely seen) neighborhood of Nottingham Woods.+- 9+' Ceilings,+- Hardwood Floors, plus... amazing+-Palladian window in the Living Room+-with a large deck & a fully finished basement with a fireplace.+-Community boasts 2 parks and walking paths. Conveniently located+-minutes away from Rt 29, ICC-200, I-495, and the FDA.

1429 S Street NW

Charming and historic 4 Bed/3.5 Bath row home with 2 off-street parking spaces! Originally built in 1885, the property underwent a meticulous renovation and marries the comforts and conveniences of modern living with the timelessness of a historic home. Equidistant to both Dupont and Logan Circles, the residence is set back from the quiet tree-lined street, with a deep front yard, making this home a wonderful sanctuary, just steps from the excitement of 14th & U Street with remarkable restaurants, shops, and walkable to the U Street/Cardozo Metro Station. This home offers city living at its best with over 2,600 Square Feet interior of living space. Main level features an open floor plan with spectacular light-filled spaces, high ceilings, and large windows. Stunning living room with a gas fireplace opens to the dining room and a well-appointed kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and maple cabinetry. Exterior access to a large rear deck that offers outdoor space great for entertaining. The second floor includes the light-filled and serene primary suite with walk-in closet and a spa-like ensuite bathroom with jacuzzi tub. Two additional bedrooms share a second full bathroom. Separate lower level unit with C of O can be used as an income-generating apartment or the perfect au-pair or in-law suite comprising spacious living & dining area, kitchen, and a large bedroom with full bathroom. Each unit has a new boiler and HVAC less than one year old. Laundry conveniently located in both units.
LOT 27 The View

"THE PRICE LISTED IS THE OPENING BID FOR THE ONLINE AUCTION, IT IS NOT THE LIST PRICE!" Residential building lot ready for your new home. Situated off Lake Shore Drive in the View Subdivision. Most community services are situated along U.S. Route 219 between Thayerville and McHenry home to Wisp Ski Resort and Deep Creek Lake, Maryland's largest freshwater fishing lake affording a variety of water sports. Additional community services are situated in Oakland, Garrett County's seat.Lot 27, The View | Oakland, MD (Parcel ID: 18-076454): Vacant lot on residential land. The land area is 124,146+/- sf or 2.85+/- acres.GPS Coordinates: 39.502398, -79.355712 | Map Reference: M57 P558 27 There is no Buyer's Premium on this asset. Property Sold "As-is". Buyer and/or buyer's agent responsible for verifying all pertinent information including but not limited to condition, taxes, utilities, square footage, acreage, school zones, permitting, zoning, etc. The final auction contract will be non-contingent on inspections or financing. Buyers need to conduct all due diligence prior to bidding. This property will be sold via Quitclaim Deed. The buyer will be responsible for all back taxes/liens at closing. We strongly recommend all buyers complete their own title exam. Additionally, the HOA for this asset will charge a water connection fee. See attached documents(available on auction site). Please contact the local HOA to confirm these charges are correct. Seller will not be liable for misquoted fees not confirmed by the buyer.
38 Ponca Circle

CEDAR PLANK CONTEMPORARY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH EXPOSED POST AND BEAMS. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS ON .54 OF AN ACRE. LOFT AREA IS COUNTED AS 3RD BEDROOM. WRAP AROUND DECK. GAS/WOOD BURNING STOVE. 1500+- SQ, FT, UNFINISHED BASEMENT*PRELISTING APPRAISAL COMPLETED. Listing courtesy of Remax Vision. ©2021 Bright...
Lot 9, Section A Horseshoe Bend Road

$125,000 STATUS: Active ON SITE: TODAY ID#: MDWA2002044. Rarely available! Gorgeous 3.27 acre lot in sought-after private community of Horseshoe Bend! Front of lot is mostly clear with more woods heading towards middle and back of lot. Antietam Creek is at rear of lot. Perfect for private adventuring, whether hiking in your own woods or floating the creek! Lot is sand-mound approved and ready for formal system design. Build your dream home or your get away cabin! In addition to enjoying your private haven, this lot enjoys community benefits as well--34+/- acres of community recreational reserve, providing large open space for community events, nature walks, play and creek exploration. Cray fish too!
614 Cawley Drive

IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN-READY!! Beautiful townhouse featuring 3 beds, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with plenty of closets right off a family room/rec room. 2nd level also has 2 large bedroom with Jack & Jill bathroom. 2019 AC, new washer and dryer, new paint and new flooring. Fenced in with a shed for storage.
42387 Nelsonville Terrace

Brand new 4-level townhome with rooftop terrace just steps from Brambleton Town Center ready for December move-in! Entertaining is made easy with the bright and open main living level that features a large great room, spacious dining room, and rear kitchen that seamlessly opens to the covered outdoor living space. The chef inspired kitchen is complete with Ariel quartz countertops, Stone Gray cabinets, expansive center island, and stainless steel appliances. The second floor boats an impressive primary suite with huge walk in closet, and a spa-like primary bath with quartz countertops and oversized shower. The second floor also has two sizable secondary bedrooms and a conveniently located laundry room. The third floor has an additional full bath and a light-filled loft that opens to the rooftop terrace that is the perfect place to unwind. The lower level has a spacious den that is perfect for a home office and an additional powder room.
423 N Bradford Street

Listing Price is Auction opening bid. Online Auction Only! Bidding begins Wednesday, September 15 & ends Monday, September 20, 2021 starting at 12:00 PM. Tenant Occupied Townhouse in the "Elwood Park" Neighborhood of Baltimore City with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The house has a brick front; and the backyard has a concrete patio, that can be used to park a vehicle. The property was totally renovated and updated in 2009 and is Lead Free. Section 8 Tenant. Current gross monthly rent: $1,216. Current gross annual scheduled rent: $14,592. Section 8 pays $991/monthly. Tenant pays $225/monthly. Tenant pays BGE & water. Features include: Exposed brick wall, Recessed lighting, Wood type floors, Kitchen-island usable for dining; appliances include a dishwasher, built-in microwave, washer & dryer, refrigerator, slide in stove; A steel screen door on the back door, electric hot water heater, and forced hot air heat.
601 North Carolina Avenue SE

Prime Location. Welcome to the Eastern Market neighborhood of Capitol Hill. Built in 1890 by F.M. Buckingham, this townhouse boasts recently updated kitchens, bathrooms, NEW A/C and heat, hardwood and marble flooring. The main level features a wood burning fireplace, an open concept sitting room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and a dramatic slab marble backsplash. Handsome brass chandeliers hover the bay window sitting room, and entry hall. The primary bedroom suite is on the second floor beside a large family room with a wood burning fireplace. The primary suite has a large closet with Elfa storage system, and an en-suite bath with a glass enclosure and marble walls and floors. The 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms, a hallway bath with marble walls and floors, in addition to a large washer and dryer. Multiple uses abound in the open concept lower level which features an electric kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a full bathroom with a marble surround, and a laundry room with stackable front-loading washer and dryer. Below is a mechanical basement with extra storage space. Near public buses, Eastern Market Metro, US Capitol, Library of Congress, House and Senate buildings, and an abundance of restaurants, cafes, banks, Trader Joe's, museums, parks and National Landmarks.
1006 Bennett Place

Beautifully renovated property and fresh to the market. Four Bedrooms, two bathrooms located in a prime location for easy access to all local and major commuter routes. This home features new flooring, cabinets, countertops, and fresh neutral colors that we all love! This property will not last long! Schedule your showing today and let's get you into this beauty! Thanks!
668 Highland Farms Circle

For investors only!! Leased until August 2023 for $2700 month with great tenants. Must have 48 hrs notice for showings. Listing courtesy of Trademark Realty, Inc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-09-02T16:55:08.72.
3209 Holland Cliffs Road

If you've been searching for Patuxent River Waterfront Property with Panoramic River Views, Magnificent Sunsets and Your own Covered Pier and Boat storage, Wait no longer. This property offers all of your check offs. A Pool, High Ceilings, Guest Suite, Master Suite, Master Bath, Dual Water Closet, Office, Gourmet Kitchen, Gas and Woodburning fireplaces, boat lifts, 4 plus Detached Garage with Upper 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Carriage House totalling 1274 square feet and MUCH MORE! A MUST SEE In Desirable Huntingtown Calvert County!
13530 Bentley Circle

Charming colonial End unit TH w/walk out basement. Great conditions, stainless steel appliances, granite countertop and other updates. Practically minutes to major highways, malls, shopping, grocery and much more. Listing courtesy of Fairfax Realty Premier. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial...
18413 Garner Lane

This is it! Beautiful home with new roof, gutters, shutters, oven, dishwasher, and garage doors. With a very generous yard, This one isn't going to last!. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may...
1523 Sunnyside Road

Well maintained 2 Bedroom mobile home on a nicley landscaped 1+/- acre lot along Sunnyside Rd. Relax at the covered front porch & enjoy the Private back yard with Fire Pit area. Two(2) storage buildings & carport add to this property. A peaceful country setting at an affordable price. Call today for your private showing.
8002 Mckenstry Drive

So rare...a newly remodeled rancher on a great lot! Enjoy all the benefits this totally renovated and modern home on McKenstry Drive in the well established Wellington Estates community in southern Howard County offers. This spectacular stone and brick custom built ranch style home has been thoroughly renovated fresh from framing on the inside and brand new roof, eaves and gutters. Originally a builders home, built back in the day when the main living and family rooms were generously sized for entertaining. The best of one level living has been maintained but with a more modern flair added to the already spacious home for todays lifestyles. A double door entry invites you into a large airy foyer. The main living and family rooms are both spacious and great for relaxing or entertaining. Two sets of French doors flank a large brick, wood burning fireplace in family room. The beautiful French doors lead to an expansive screened porch with additional open decking. Formal dining room adjoins the custom designed kitchen featuring white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, island and granite countertops. Off the kitchen is more storage in the mudroom/laundry room and an added bonus of a full bath with shower. Great for humans or four legged family members. The oversized 2 car garage is off the mudroom entrance. Newly paved driveway can accommodate the fleet of family vehicles and there could even be room for recreational vehicles. The opposite end of the home features the private bedroom suites. Upgraded owners suite with that bathroom and walk-in closet most homebuyers dream of owning. Tiled hall bath serves the 2nd and 3rd bedroom on this floor. Beautiful natural hardwoods extend throughout the main level. The lower level has a large open space ideal for entertaining, game room or home theatre. The lower level offers a 4th bedroom, 2 bonus rooms, a full bath and additional storage . A fabulous yard with almost 3/4 of an acre corner lot and no HOA fees. Watch the birds and connect with nature amongst a variety of mature trees and shrubs that line the property and provide natural privacy. This highly desired community is centrally located with easy commutes to Washington DC, Baltimore and Silver Spring. Minutes to the MARC train and commuter routes such as I-95, Rt. 32, Rt. 200/ICC. Convenient to Columbia mall, Howard county parks and recreational venues, JHUAPL, Ft Meade/NSA, BWI business corridor. Hammond Park Pool Club is in the neighborhood. You may pay membership fees to join and enjoy a community pool and swim club. Walk to Hammond schools and Hammond Park complete with tennis courts, tot lots and more! With so many amenities this home is sure to check off all your boxes of what your next home should have! New finishes just completed and ready for showings! Call your agent or stop by the Open House Sunday 1-3pm. To practice safety within the home, no one under 18 and only groups of 3 persons at a time may tour per floor. If you come out be prepared to follow the request and practice safety measures. All persons inside the home MUST WEAR MASKS and remove shoes or wear cloth booties provided. Thank you for your courtesy shown to others. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated and warranted.
316 Cedar Lane

Beautiful 3 level home in the highly desirable, water privileged neighborhood of Hillsmere Estates. Do not miss this newer home built in 2013. Hardwood floors on the main level, sliding glass doors to the backyard, board & batten wall trim, crown molding, primary bedroom has large bathroom with double vanity sinks and a walk-in closet. Sizable bedrooms for all. Huge open finished basement - with rough-in for full bathroom - has sliders to the backyard. Neighborhood offers a marina with sandspit, 2 boat launch areas, a kayak access area, a community swimming pool (extra fee), a Beach with 2 pavilions, 2 playgrounds, a beach and netted swimming area, and beach volleyball!! There is so much to love about this house and neighborhood!! For the Love of Home - Welcome Home. (Sellers to add rain garden to backyard once approved by the county).
5339 King Arthur

This wonderful very well maintained 3 bedroom Townhome is ready for you to move in. Solar Panels which allows for approx. $75.00 monthly electric bill. Great HOA amenities such as 2 pools, snow removal, grass cutting in common areas, WATER BILL INCLUDED, large fields, basketball court, and 2 parking spaces. When you enter the sunk in living room step up to the dining area then to the large eat in country kitchen. A slider door to go onto your deck and fenced in back yard. Also an extra room in the basement to hang out or use as office space. The home is located near shopping, major highways schools and a hospital. Don't miss out on this great home. Seller will be providing a one year American Home Shield Home Warranty.
10716 Shadewell Spring Way

Practically brand new Stanley Martin townhomes located in a tree-lined and amenity-rich community! This is a spacious 3 level, 3 full baths, 1 half bath, and a 1-car garage. The modern open floor plans include inviting main levels featuring upgraded Gourmet kitchens with islands, white Quartz countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, upgraded Espresso cabinets with brushed nickel hardware. spacious recreation areas, and ample deck and yard spaces which are perfect for entertaining family and friends. Conveniently located minutes away from Route 234, 28, I-66, the VRE, and the charm of Old Town Manassas. Prepare to make memories that will last a lifetime here at Bradley Square! AGENT! The owner is looking for fast closing and rent back through Oct, 31st, 2021.
16356 Mount Tabor Road

Country living! You'll love this one owner, well cared for split level home w/ 3 fully finished levels, 3 bedrooms, and 1-1/2 baths. The kitchen features a custom island w/ plenty of seating and views into the adjoining dining room. Enjoy your morning coffee in the bright & airy sun room w/ lots of windows, nice views and access to the rear yard. Enjoy the upcoming fall & winter days sitting by the crackling fire in the cozy rec room on the lower level. Tired of your laundry spilling out into the hallway? Problem solved w/ the large laundry room containing a sink and plenty of room to fold your clothes. The 2 car garage has a built-in workbench and separate rear entrance. Home is hooked to public water but the exterior faucets continue to use well water which is perfect for watering your garden, flowers & lawn. Only 5 minutes to I-70. Come take a look and you'll be SOLD!
12007 Treeline Way

Located just moments for North Bethesda's thriving new destination - Pike & Rose - this impressive townhome is awaiting its new owner. This stunning three level, three bedroom, two and a half bath home is affable with beautiful hardwood floors, 9 foot ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, and amazing open flow.The main living level boasts a chef's kitchen with classic finishes like crisp, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and oversized island with seating. Open to the kitchen is a cozy family room with a gas fireplace and door to the rear yard. The open floor plan flows into the spacious dining area and living room, with a wall of windows allowing for an abundance of natural light. Take the freshly carpeted staircase to the second level, and find three generously sized bedrooms and two full baths, including the sophisticated primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and two walk-in closets. Enjoy the convenience of a 2 car garage with plenty of storage as an added bonus!Situated with access to the Capital Beltway and I-270, getting around the DMV has never been easier.

