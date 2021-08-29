31 Dawn View Court

Prime Location. Welcome to the Eastern Market neighborhood of Capitol Hill. Built in 1890 by F.M. Buckingham, this townhouse boasts recently updated kitchens, bathrooms, NEW A/C and heat, hardwood and marble flooring. The main level features a wood burning fireplace, an open concept sitting room, dining room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and a dramatic slab marble backsplash. Handsome brass chandeliers hover the bay window sitting room, and entry hall. The primary bedroom suite is on the second floor beside a large family room with a wood burning fireplace. The primary suite has a large closet with Elfa storage system, and an en-suite bath with a glass enclosure and marble walls and floors. The 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms, a hallway bath with marble walls and floors, in addition to a large washer and dryer. Multiple uses abound in the open concept lower level which features an electric kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a full bathroom with a marble surround, and a laundry room with stackable front-loading washer and dryer. Below is a mechanical basement with extra storage space. Near public buses, Eastern Market Metro, US Capitol, Library of Congress, House and Senate buildings, and an abundance of restaurants, cafes, banks, Trader Joe's, museums, parks and National Landmarks.
