8403 W Boulevard Drive

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH A CIRCULAR DRIWAY, IN SOUGHT AFTER COLLINGWOOD At POTOMAC COMMUNITY! Recent updates include new kitchen, one year old roof, new HWH, fresh paint, refinished hardwood throughout and more! Living room is light filled with an expanded bay window and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen was redesigned with a wall removed to open the space and a peninsula added. Sunroom has two skylights and large windows, leading to an expansive patio in the backyard. Master bedroom is spacious with sitting area, the connected attic area has potential to be finished as living space. Basement has large built in book case, new flooring, recess lights and two large window, just a wonderful family room! GW Parkway is just beyond the far end of the fence, lots of park space, Mt Vernon trail is popular with bikers and and joggers. Great commuter location to Old Town, DC, Ft Belvoir, beltway and 95. This home is one of the kind!