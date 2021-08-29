Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Potomac, VA

8403 W Boulevard Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUTIFULLY UPDATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH A CIRCULAR DRIWAY, IN SOUGHT AFTER COLLINGWOOD At POTOMAC COMMUNITY! Recent updates include new kitchen, one year old roof, new HWH, fresh paint, refinished hardwood throughout and more! Living room is light filled with an expanded bay window and wood burning fireplace. Kitchen was redesigned with a wall removed to open the space and a peninsula added. Sunroom has two skylights and large windows, leading to an expansive patio in the backyard. Master bedroom is spacious with sitting area, the connected attic area has potential to be finished as living space. Basement has large built in book case, new flooring, recess lights and two large window, just a wonderful family room! GW Parkway is just beyond the far end of the fence, lots of park space, Mt Vernon trail is popular with bikers and and joggers. Great commuter location to Old Town, DC, Ft Belvoir, beltway and 95. This home is one of the kind!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Potomac, VA
City
Fort Belvoir, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Bikers#Fresh Paint#Bay Window#Potomac Community#Hwh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

FDA retirements reignite debate over Biden booster plan

The retirement of two top federal vaccine regulators has intensified the spotlight on the Biden administration's plan for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines, reigniting the debate about its commitment to following the science. Former health officials and outside experts have questioned the need for booster doses, stating they were concerned...
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono to succeed him

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will back the popular minister in charge of the nation's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, to succeed him, Nippon News Network reported on Saturday. Political manoeuvring was heating up among potential candidates and ruling party grandees on Saturday, a day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy