Jill Grossman Leach, 74, of Mendenhall, Mississippi, passed away from her earthly home to her heavenly home on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Kings Daughter's Hospital in Brookhaven, Mississippi. She was born Tuesday, July 1, 1947, in Houston, Texas.