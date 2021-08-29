RaaaatScraps (in NYC w/Livestream)

The Pandemic (you know which one we’re talking about) may have taken the UCB Theatre away from us here in NYC…but it could not strip away THE BEST IMPROV SHOW in the world. From the ashes, we will rise and with a gentle & thankful nod to our old mommy, ASSSSCAT, we present RaaaatScraps – your new Sunday night tradition. With performers from Broad City, High Maintenance, Search Party, Marvelous Ms. Maisel, The Last O.G., Crashing, and more! Plus a surprise guest monologist.