Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Houston Dynamo extend winless streak in loss to Minnesota United FC

By Dynamo Theory
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston Dynamo FC were hoping to break their winless streak with Minnesota United FC coming to BBVA Stadium. The Dynamo were without their Head Coach Tab Ramos so it was Omid Namazi in control and unfortunately the Dynamo were unable to come away with any points in the 2-1 loss. Despite controlling possession well and being able to get the ball into Minnesota’s half, the Loons’ defense was able to make it frustrating for Houston to break through.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omid Namazi
Person
Fafà Picault
Person
Tab Ramos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota United Fc#Minnesota United Fc#Houston Dynamo Fc#Loons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSPosted by
FanSided

MLS Fantasy: 5 sleepers to target for round 19

After a frustrating round 18, many MLS Fantasy owners will be looking for a big bounce-back week in hopes of placing in the top 50 for the final MLS Fantasy Champions League qualifying round. A key fantasy trend that we here at MLS Multiplex have noticed this season is that...
MLSchatsports.com

Late push not enough in Texas Derby as the Houston Dynamo draw FC Dallas

Houston Dynamo FC was hoping to snap its winless streak in their Texas Derby fixture with FC Dallas coming to BBVA Stadium. After a 1-0 first half, the Dynamo allowed two quick goals and looked deflated. They were able to push for an equalizer, but it wasn’t enough after 90 minutes as the game would end in a 2-2 draw.
MLSdynamotheory.com

The Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas: how to watch, lineups, and more

The Houston Dynamo are on a 4 game losing streak and 13 game winless streak so this team is desperate to turn things around and what better time than a derby game against in-state rivals FC Dallas. Earlier in the season the Dynamo made the trip up I-45 to Frisco, TX and drew FCD 1-1 in May. This time, Dallas will make the trip down to H-Town to visit BBVA Stadium. The Dynamo have slid down the standings all the way to 12th place with Dallas not too far ahead at the 10th spot and within striking distance of the Dynamo.
MLSthedallasnews.net

Desperate for win, Dynamo host Texas Derby match vs. FC Dallas

If there is something that gives the Houston Dynamo a sliver of hope amid some massive struggles of late, it is that the club earned a victory the last time it hosted rival FC Dallas. The Texas clubs meet again Saturday in the Texas Derby with the Dynamo on a...
MLSPosted by
CBS Boston

Revolution-FC Cincinnati Match Preview: Revs Look To Extend Unbeaten Streak To Nine

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Revolution just keep winning. Now they face a club that just can’t seem to get a W. The Revs host FC Cincinnati at Gillette Stadium on Saturday night, with the Orange and Blue winless in nine straight matches. Cincinnati has played to four straight draws, and sits at 3-7-8 on the season. Their last win came back on June 26, a 2-0 victory over last-place Toronto. New England, meanwhile, is running away with the Eastern Conference. The Revs have won seven of their last eight matches, including three straight. With 46 points in 21 games, the...
MLSHouston Chronicle

Dynamo seek a better start against FC Dallas to break streak

When the going is tough, the last thing a struggling team wants to do is make it tougher. Unfortunately for the Dynamo, that’s exactly what they’ve been doing recently. As they prepare to host FC Dallas (5-9-6, 21 points) in the Texas Derby Saturday night, they are riding a four-game losing streak, and all four of those losses have one ugly thing in common.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Atlanta United extends win streak to four after 2-1 win over D.C. United

With Atlanta United’s 2-1 win over D.C. United (and the Columbus Crew’s 2-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders), Atlanta United is now on a four-game win streak and tied with D.C. United on points, leaving the Five Stripes one spot outside the playoffs on goal differential. Goals from Josef Martinez and Marcelino Moreno combined with late game saves from Brad Guzan decided the contest and leaves Gonzalo Pineda’s Atlanta United in a strong position to potentially move into the playoff spots next week.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas vs Houston Dynamo: Game Thread

The Texas Derby is back for the second installment of the 2021 season. Both FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo are coming into this one with some bad form that they hope to turn around on Saturday night. Key player for FC Dallas - Ricardo Pepi - The young Homegrown...
MLSfcdallas.com

RECAP: FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo Split Points in Second Texas Derby Match

FC Dallas ends the month of August on the road against Texas rivalry Austin FC on August 29. Defender José Martínez makes his first appearance since June 23. Defender Nkosi Tafari scored his first MLS goal. Homegrown Ricardo Pepi scored his ninth MLS goal of the season. Homegrown Jesús Ferreira...
MLSbigdsoccer.com

What we learned in FC Dallas’ 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo

The second round of the Texas Derby in 2021 went fairly similar to the first round. Both FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo looked for a win and in the end, it was a rather lackluster draw for both of them. Now that the dust has settled a bit on...
MLSchatsports.com

Toronto FC winless in 6 after falling to Rodolfo Pizarro and Inter Miami

Toronto FC travelled down to Fort Lauderdale to face Inter Miami in a battle between the two highest spending clubs Major League Soccer. Coming into the match, Toronto sat bottom last, and Miami, who had picked up their form in recent games, sat in 12th. With only two points gathered from a possible 15, the Reds needed a win here to build some momentum and work towards the last playoff spot.
MLSESPN

CF Montreal defeats Toronto FC to extend unbeaten streak

CF Montreal extended its unbeaten run to four games with a 3-1 win against the visiting Toronto FC on Friday. Montreal (8-7-7, 31 points) is 2-0-2 in its past four matches after a five-game winless slide. Toronto (3-13-6, 15 points) lost its fourth straight and fell to 0-5-2 in its...
MLSKansas City Star

Atlanta United FC looks to keep 4-game win streak alive against Nashville SC

Nashville SC (7-2-11) vs. Atlanta United FC (6-6-9) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +114, Nashville SC +237, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over Nashville SC. Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall and...
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings complete winless preseason in loss at Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. – Coach Mike Zimmer entered the Vikings' preseason finale Friday night looking for confidence in his offense. The 28-25 loss against the Chiefs likely did little to ease his concerns heading into the regular season. Kirk Cousins' preseason ended with just one score — a 26-yard field...

Comments / 0

Community Policy