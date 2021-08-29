Houston Dynamo extend winless streak in loss to Minnesota United FC
Houston Dynamo FC were hoping to break their winless streak with Minnesota United FC coming to BBVA Stadium. The Dynamo were without their Head Coach Tab Ramos so it was Omid Namazi in control and unfortunately the Dynamo were unable to come away with any points in the 2-1 loss. Despite controlling possession well and being able to get the ball into Minnesota’s half, the Loons’ defense was able to make it frustrating for Houston to break through.www.chatsports.com
