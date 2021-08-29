A Crazy Amazing Friendship Presents: The Golden Era of Improv (in NYC)

Improv used to be able to make people famous, but now you can’t even get your own TV show for being good at monoscenes. A Crazy Amazing Friendship (William Banks, Chloe Troast, Jamie Watson, Jacob Dysart) aims to usher in the second wave of doing improv so funny that it will make them famous. Come take a journey through time with ACAF as they reset the clocks to be more about them. With special guests you might recognize from the movies!