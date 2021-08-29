Cancel
Addison Rae: who’s the shining influencer on Netflix?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn addition to the catalog of Netflix rearranged the top 10 movies and series. He’s All That works as one remake from She’s All That, the romantic comedy of 1999 starring Freddie Prinze Jr. y Rachael Leigh Cook. In it, a sportsman is shown helping the least popular girl in school to become the queen of the prom. However, in this new version genders oppose– An influencer takes on the challenge of transforming the weird guy to make him look good at the party.

Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

What Is Addison Rae’s Net Worth?

Who the heck is Addison Rae? Well, if you haven’t been paying attention, she’s only the newest sensation on social media, as she was the second most followed person on TikTok in 2020. At 20 years old, the Louisiana native started posting dancing videos in 2019, but since the pandemic has shot to fame with co-signs from Mariah Carey and Kourtney Kardashian, whose son is an avid watcher of the TikToker’s possl. In addition, she’s managed to snag herself some pretty decent endorsements and sponsors during the pandemic, so it’s safe to say she made a lot of money last year. But how much exactly is her net worth?
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Omer Fedi seemingly confirms relationship with Addison Rae

Addison Rae's rumoured boyfriend, musician and producer Omer Fedi appears to have confirmed his relationship with the TikTok star on his Instagram Stories, shouting out Addison for the release of her new Netflix film He's All That. Since her split from Bryce Hall back in March of this year rumours...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix's He's All That Reviews Are Live, See What Critics Are Saying About Addison Rae's RomCom

It’s been years since She’s All That captured the hearts of millennials, and now an updated remake of the 1999 film is about to be released. In He’s All That, a teenage girl named Padgett is humiliated by her boyfriend and then sets out to avenge herself by giving a classmate the ultimate high school makeover. Directed by Mark Waters, the rom com stars TikTok star Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, and Isabella Crovetti.
TV & VideosInternational Business Times

Tanner Buchanan Praises Addison Rae For 'He's All That' Performance: 'She Put In The Work'

Tanner Buchanan opened up about his working experience with TikTok sensation Addison Rae. In an interview with Marc Malkin for the "Just for Variety" podcast, the "Girl Meets World" star defended the casting of Rae for their upcoming teen rom-com "He's All That" on Netflix. Rae rose to fame after making 80 million followers on TikTok and 40 million followers on Instagram. She had no prior acting experience before doing the film.
TV & VideosTimes-Herald

Addison Rae: TikTok star to movie actor

Tik Tok star Addison Rae reflects on her leap from TikTok to film at the Los Angeles premiere of her debut feature, "He's All That" - a Netflix remake of 1999 hit "She's All That," starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr. (Aug. 26) Subscribe for more Breaking News:...
Celebritieslaconiadailysun.com

Addison Rae's role model struggle

Addison Rae finds it difficult being a role model because her life isn't "perfect". The TikTok influencer says there are times where she feels like she has to "uphold this certain standard" but readily admits that she finds it "really difficult" to keep up with that perfect image. She said:...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Addison Rae's Ex Expresses His Thoughts on Her Rumored Relationship with Omer Fedi

TikTok star Addison Rae’s ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall shared his thoughts on her alleged romance with musician Omer Fedi, and he didn’t say what most people thought he would. Addison Rae and Bryce Hall’s on-and-off relationship has been making headlines for almost two years. The first time they sparked dating rumors was October 2019, when they started uploading clips on TikTok.
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

'He's All That': Addison Rae Apologizes To Co-Star Tanner Buchanan For This Scene

Addison Rae is "sorry" to her "He's All That" co-star Tanner Buchanan over one challenging scene they filmed together for their Netflix rom-com. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rae, 20, and Buchanan, 22, shared some details about their film "He's All That," a gender-flipped remake of 1999's "She's All That," which starred Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook. One question they answered was about the scene they found the most awkward or challenging to film, which both stars agreed was the one where Buchanan had to "get soaking wet" while wearing a suit.
TV & VideosKEYT

New this week: ‘Clickbait,’ Sturgill Simpson and Addison Rae

This week’s new entertainment releases include a Sturgill Simpson’s concept album called “The Ballad of Dood & Juanita” and TikTok star Addison Rae making her acting debut in a gender-flipped remake of the 1999 Freddie Prinze Jr and Rachael Leigh Cook teen comedy “She’s All That.” Looking for something to rouse you from the late summer doldrums? Trust “American Horror Story: Double Feature” to do the job, with a beach town that’s home to something inhuman. Want more angst? Try Netflix’s thriller “Clickbait,” in which an apparently ideal family man vanishes and then resurfaces, but not in a good way.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘He’s All That’ review: Addison Rae’s gender-swapped flop pales in comparison to the original

With YouTubers like Flula Borg, Lily Singh, and Anna Akana able to successfully parlay internet stardom into a career in Hollywood, it was only a matter of time before TikTokers began following suit and branching out towards acting. The latest product of the influencer-to-actor pipeline is Addison Rae, who stars in Netflix’s gender-swapped reimagining of the 1999 rom-com classic She’s All That, which originally starred Rachel Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr.. While the remake moves vaguely in the direction of some interesting ideas, what you see is ultimately what you get with He’s All That, a b-list Netflix romantic comedy that tries in vain to sell Rae as an actress and banks on its audiences’ affection for the original.

