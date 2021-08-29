Addison Rae: who’s the shining influencer on Netflix?

Who the heck is Addison Rae? Well, if you haven’t been paying attention, she’s only the newest sensation on social media, as she was the second most followed person on TikTok in 2020. At 20 years old, the Louisiana native started posting dancing videos in 2019, but since the pandemic has shot to fame with co-signs from Mariah Carey and Kourtney Kardashian, whose son is an avid watcher of the TikToker’s possl. In addition, she’s managed to snag herself some pretty decent endorsements and sponsors during the pandemic, so it’s safe to say she made a lot of money last year. But how much exactly is her net worth?