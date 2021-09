Three Marco Island Fire Rescue employees were honored this month for their longtime service to the community. Two of the three employees recognized also earned promotions. Leonardo Rodriguez presently serves as a Captain for the Fire Rescue Department and received recognition for his 15 years of service with the department. Rodriguez received his Emergency Medical Technician Certification, is certified as one of the department’s Rescue Boat Operators, and is also a certified Haz-Mat Technician. Rodriguez oversees the department’s rescue boat, in addition to quartermaster duties for personal equipment.