San Diego (AP) – After more than five decades in prison, the murderer of American politician Robert F. Kennedy may soon be released from prison. A parole board in California ruled on Friday for the release of Palestinian Sirhan Sirhan, 77, the Los Angeles Times and CNN unanimously reported. Sirhan has been in jail for 53 years and has filed his 16th pardon request. The commission’s decision must now be reviewed by another body before being presented to the Governor of California. He could still block the release.