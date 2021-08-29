Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Overnight, Hurricane Ida is transforming into a “dangerous, catastrophic” storm.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvernight, Hurricane Ida is transforming into a “dangerous, catastrophic” storm. The Gulf of Mexico and its surrounding beaches have been plunged into darkness. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ida is intensifying rapidly as it approaches midnight, and its landfall in the Louisiana-Mississippi border on Sunday might be more devastating than Hurricane Katrina, which will be 16 years old on the same day.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Ida#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Extreme Weather#The Hurricane Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Why NYC Was So Unprepared For Hurricane Ida’s Flash Flooding

When the rains come, the corner of Carroll Street and 4th Avenue usually floods. Yet middle Brooklynites and Park Slopers were left stunned after the remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through New York City this week. Viral videos showed cars slushing through floodwaters—against the advice of emergency officials—as the post-tropical...
Environmentprobuilder.com

There Will Be More Idas

The deadly devastation that Hurricane Ida left from the Gulf Coast to the mid-Atlantic coast is likely a preview of what’s to come, as climate change and rising sea levels converge to produce stronger and more frequent natural disasters—and that means homebuyers and homeowners need to be prepared. Ida crashed...
Fort Worth, TXaudacy.com

Firefighters describe Hurricane Ida disaster area: 'catastrophic'

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD)- Firefighters from Fort Worth, Texas, are among the first responders and private groups who have headed into the Hurricane Ida disaster zone along the Gulf Coast. The Fort Worth firefighters are part of a strike team with the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System. Thursday, Fire...
EnvironmentWashington Post

Ida’s impact from the Gulf Coast to Northeast — by the numbers

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, La., as a strengthening Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Just shy of a Category 5, Ida delivered a disastrous blow on arrival, coinciding with the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. But Ida held its most devastating punch for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy