A familiar face has returned to ESPN’s College GameDay set. Lee Corso, a former college football player and coach, did not travel last year due to COVID-19. In his emotional return to his colleagues, the beloved commentator made a sharp statement about Alabama football. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are going after back-to-back national championships for the first time since 2011 and 2012. After a perfect season in 2020, the Tide has a different team. Alabama has veteran leadership on defense and an offense that looks to prove it’s as good as last year’s.