Delaware Drops Road Tilt to Villanova

VILLANOVA, Pa. – The Delaware volleyball team dropped a non-conference match to Villanova, 3-0, on Saturday night. "We definitely had a tough night and Villanova played really well," head coach Sara Matthews said. "They executed at a high level and we didn't make enough adjustments to take them out of their game plan. The positive from tonight is that we have a number of things we can continue to get better at. We will bounce back and be better down the road because of what transpired on the court tonight."