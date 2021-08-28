Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Book review: (Low)life: A Memoir of Jazz, fight-Fixing, and the Mob

By Thomas Gerbasi
The Ring Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles Farrell's claim that BOTH Ali-Liston fights were fixed will upset some boxing fans and fascinate others, but his memoir goes beyond the sport. Charles Farrell isn’t looking to make friends with his book (Low)life: A Memoir of Jazz, Fight-Fixing, and The Mob. He might even make some enemies if he hasn’t already.

www.ringtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Liston
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Charles Farrell
Person
Leon Spinks
Person
Eddie Hearn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Ring#Jazz#Hamilcar Publications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: Pushing back veneers of life among the elite

“In Polite Company” by Gervais Hagerty begins with Simons Smythe having recently returned to her native Charleston, S.C., to be close with her growing family and advance her burgeoning career. Part of an exclusive set that goes back generations, Simons and her peers have been born and bred into a...
CelebritiesComplex

R. Kelly Is Reportedly Having a Difficult Time Finding Someone to Buy His Publishing Catalog

​​​​​​R. Kelly is reportedly in desperate need of money and is looking to sell his entire catalog for below market value just to make ends meet. Earlier this month, R. Kelly’s lawyer Devereaux Cannick revealed that the singer funds are “depleted” at a court hearing, requesting free trial transcripts for his client. According to Billboard, Kelly’s catalog generates around $1.7 million a year in the United States but only a small portion of this amount actually hits Kelly’s account. This in addition to his ongoing criminal cases and civil battles leaves the singer strapped for cash.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
Relationship AdviceCheezBurger

Woman Gets Even With Cheating Boyfriend Through Master Manipulation

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned...especially when this woman, in particular, is taking care of your dog while her boyfriend is off banging some other woman. As they say, paybacks are a bitch, and that was certainly the case in this Sexcapade scenario when this unlucky lady just so happened to come across some incriminating evidence on her ex's iPad and use his furry best friend - and his beautiful high-ride apartment - as a way to get even. If you or anyone you know has a bad/funny/cringe-worthy story about an interesting sexual experience, please make sure to do your part and share it with the universe right here.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Mike Tyson Trains Son Of Boxing Legend

Many boxing fans will be familiar with the name Arturo Gatti. One of the most exciting all-action fighters of recent boxing history, Gatti passed away in 2009 at the age of just 37. His legacy in the ring lives on, as it does outside of it, with his son Arturo...
Theater & Dancedistrictchronicles.com

Zoe Saldana kisses husband Marco Perego at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, were red-hot at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival. The couple packed on the PDA at Thursday night’s “The Hand of God” premiere, where Saldana, 43, stunned in a red Dolce & Gabbana floor-length sequined dress. Perego, 42, looked dapper himself in a...
Los Angeles, CAWrestling-edge.com

Oscar de la Hoya Drug Overdose News Stuns Fans

Update: Oscar de la Hoya is hospitalized in a sad new video after getting COVID-19. Oscar de la Hoya is set to take on Vitor Belfort on September 11th, 2021 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California in what is being billed as “The Most Anticipated Fight of the Decade”. Prior to that mega-matchup however, De La Hoya sat down with Jeremy Piven on his ‘How U Livin J Piven’ podcast where he revealed that he during his time as a retired competitor he overdosed on drugs. Wrestling-Edge transcribed the following remarks.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Dakota Johnson Dares to Bare in Sheer Gown at Venice Film Festival

The Anastasia Steele of the 'Fifty Shades' film series literally glows on the red carpet as she attends the premiere of her latest film 'The Lost Daughter' in a sparkling silver dress by Gucci. AceShowbiz - Dakota Johnson turned heads at the Venice Film Festival. The 31-year-old actress literally shone...
Worldwomenfitness.net

Mayling Ng: Exceptionally Talented Martial Arts Expert and Actress “Hong Kong to Hollywood Story”

Mayling Ng is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been Msaid she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of War world ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Sydney Mikayla: "I Think General Hospital Came at The Right Time"

General Hospital thespian Sydney Mikayla (Trina Robinson) is opening up about her decision to join ABC's long-running medical drama. Speaking with Girls United, a platform created by Essence magazine for Gen Zers, Mikayla discussed how boarding GH was a great thing for her acting. The Emmy-nominated actress stated:. Growing up,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy