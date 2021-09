“You learn patience,” Clemence Collombet (Isabelle Huppert), the mayor of a Parisian suburb tells a party chairman in “Promises,” indulging him on a social call as he drones on and rakes her mind for a witty rejoinder. As with most things, the dinner invite is a result of a longtime friendship, but Clemence, bringing along her chief of staff Yazid (Reda Kateb), is there to inevitably talk about the impending end to her time in office and even as she preaches calm, her own is wearing thin. Still, she has to be personable when political headway is made in back rooms like this out of personal considerations, an irony that director Thomas Kruithof relishes as the decisions that are made in office are increasingly devoid of any human factor.