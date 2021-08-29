Ryan Reynolds on MCU Phase 4 “Deadpool 3” Launch

Ryan Reynolds wanted LeVar Burton to know how fans helped him land the role of Deadpool. The Free Guy actor took to Twitter to explain how it all went down. It’s been a busy day for the Reading Rainbow star after Jeopardy’s host stepped down. The Internet actually put their full support behind Burton and Reynolds has voiced his desires on Twitter before. It seems like the door to a wild turnaround is already underway. But, Deadpool as we know it doesn’t happen without all those fans yelling at the studio. A lot of people were begging Fox and Marvel to cast the fan-favorite as the Merc With A Mouth. It seemed as though Reynolds was down for the role as well. And the rest is history. So, you can imagine that the Mint Mobil mogul had some fun with the wild turn of events Friday morning. (You better believe that he wasn’t alone as the memes were everywhere when the Jeopardy! news came down too.)