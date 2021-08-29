Ryan Reynolds on MCU Phase 4 “Deadpool 3” Launch

Ryan Reynolds responded to that hysterical dig in Ted Lasso this season. For those who are unaware, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are owners of Wrexham AFC, a long-tenured football club in the United Kingdom. Higgins made a joke about them having a stake in the team and the Deadpool star had to issue a very humorous statement to defend Wrexham. Basically, they won’t be pressing any charges if they can get some biscuits. Obviously, Reynolds loves the show and enjoyed the joke. (He never misses out on a chance to be a part of the discourse when one of these pop culture events happens.) At any rate, for people looking forward to a look at Wrexham and its transformation. Reynolds and McElhenney are currently working on a docu-series about bringing the program into the “global force” they believe it can be. For Ted Lasso, he’ll probably continue being the national treasure that millions enjoy at home. Jason Sudeikis is probably boxing up those biscuits right now.
