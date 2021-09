What’s real is something that Daniele, a 24-year-old living on the outskirts of Venice has trouble navigating, so it’s only natural in “Atlantide” that director Yuri Ancarani sets about confusing the issue. Following up his 2016 documentary “The Challenge,” which only seemed to be beyond belief when set in the surreal world of wealthy Qatari sheikhs, the filmmaker contends with conveying a life on the quiet island of Sant’Erasmo, so bereft of anything for a young people to do beyond lounge in the sun that the vacuum is filled with what can be imagined, drawing on real dialogue that he picked over the years from the people he ultimately put on screen and going one step further in constructing a drama from nonfiction visual grammar, suggesting what you’re watching is reality even when the film starts taking more improbable twists and turns.