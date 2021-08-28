OSU Parents Learn Their Sons Are Captains, NIL Deals Roll in For Quinn Ewers, C.J. Stroud and Others, and E.J. Liddell's Back in the Lab

If you know anything about Ohio State fans, it that they are totally rational and always even-keeled at all times. That being said, the Buckeyes’ season opener was a bit of a nail-biter at times throughout the first half, as Ryan Day’s squad was able to pull away coming out of the locker room to defeat Minnesota 45-31 on the road in some inclement weather. There will be lots to break down from this game for the next several days, but let’s quickly overreact in the immediate moments following the win.