Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

OSU Parents Learn Their Sons Are Captains, NIL Deals Roll in For Quinn Ewers, C.J. Stroud and Others, and E.J. Liddell's Back in the Lab

By Eleven Warriors
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Week in Twitter is our weekly look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from current and former Ohio State players and other Ohio State accounts. With the start of Ohio State's football season set for next Thursday night in Minneapolis, Ohio State announced Kamryn Babb, Chris Olave, Haskell Garrett, Teradja Mitchell and Thayer Munford as 2021 captains back on Friday, August 20.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captains#Osu#Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Minnesota Statesaturdaytradition.com

What P.J. Fleck said after Minnesota's loss to Ohio State

Minnesota put up quite a fight on Thursday. The Golden Gophers found themselves in a seesaw battle with No. 4 Ohio State in their B1G opener at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Gophers owned a halftime lead and even had a 3rd quarter advantage but Ohio State flexed its muscle and took over late in the contest. The Buckeyes proved to be too much, overcoming the deficit and posting a 45-31 victory in Minneapolis.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Ohio State Still Awaiting Ruling on Palaie Gaoteote's NCAA Eligibility with Just Three Days to Go Until First Game

Even though Ohio State begins its season in just three days, Palaie Gaoteote still doesn’t know whether he’ll be eligible to play for the Buckeyes this year. Ryan Day said Monday that Gaoteote is still waiting for an answer from the NCAA on his appeal for eligibility, though he still expressed optimism – as he did two weeks earlier – that Gaoteote will ultimately receive a waiver and be eligible to play for Ohio State this fall.
Minnesota Statelandgrantholyland.com

Overreacting to Ohio State’s 45-31 win over Minnesota

If you know anything about Ohio State fans, it that they are totally rational and always even-keeled at all times. That being said, the Buckeyes’ season opener was a bit of a nail-biter at times throughout the first half, as Ryan Day’s squad was able to pull away coming out of the locker room to defeat Minnesota 45-31 on the road in some inclement weather. There will be lots to break down from this game for the next several days, but let’s quickly overreact in the immediate moments following the win.
Minnesota StatePosted by
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #4 Ohio State at Minnesota

Ohio State is looking to make a third straight trip to the College Football Playoff as it opens on the road against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2020 campaign. The Buckeyes are breaking in a brand new quarterback and Minnesota is looking rebuild...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Major NIL Deal

With all eyes on Jackson State as Deion Sanders heads into his second season of the program’s head coach, Tigers players are taking advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness (NIL) rules. The most recent Jackson State star to get his money is Coach Prime’s son Shedeur. On...
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Key Matchups: Ohio State Defense vs. Minnesota Offense

The Silver Bullets didn't have a great year in 2020. They certainly didn't have a poor season either. After all, they dominated almost every single opponent they played and made it to the College Football Playoff national championship game. But a couple of coaching staff changes on that side of...
Minnesota StateYardbarker

Ohio State outlasts Minnesota, 45-31, in season-opening shootout

Ohio State caught fire in the second half to pull away and elude a pesky Minnesota team Thursday night in the opener for both teams. After trailing (14-10) at intermission, the Buckeyes exploded after the break en route to beating the Golden Gophers 45-31. It marks the 12th-straight victory for Ohio State in the series.
Ohio Statewhbc.com

OSU vs. Minnesota Game Recap with Billy Beebe

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes looks for a receiver during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) Ohio State vs. Minnesota Game Recap. The entire first half was messy for Ohio State. Offsides, targeting, and dropped...
Ohio StatePosted by
Field Level Media

No. 4 Ohio State heavily backed to blow out Minnesota

Ohio State is the only top-10 team in action Thursday night and the fourth-ranked Buckeyes are a popular bet to blow out Minnesota in the season opener for both teams. The Buckeyes are a 14-point favorite on the road, with the public backing Ohio State’s spread line with 95 percent of the money and 90 percent of the bets at DraftKings. The game itself isn’t expected to be in question, with the Buckeyes’ -650 moneyline backed by 99 percent of the handle and 97 percent of the bets.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Ohio State: Quinn Ewers signs NIL deal with Ohio car dealership (Photo)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Quinn Ewers received an NIL sponsorship deal with a local car dealership, which got him a brand new truck. This year, the NCAA allowed college athletes to pursue name, image and likeness (NIL) deals depending on which states that permit it. Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Quinn Ewers signed his first NIL deal with Holy Kombucha, a Texas-based drink company, earlier this month. Now, he has agreed to terms on another NIL partnership.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Oklahoma AD Has Stern Message For 1 Sooners Fan

The Oklahoma Sooners were originally supposed to begin their 2021 season on the road against the Tulane Green Wave. Those plans were altered due to the impact Hurricane Ida had on the Gulf Coast region. In an effort to preserve the current schedule, the location of this Week 1 matchup...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Athlon projects Sweet Sixteen for Ohio State, big year for E.J. Liddell

A top-15 season, an All-American player and the first trip to the Sweet Sixteen since 2013 are what Athlon Sports projects for the 2021-22 Ohio State men’s basketball team. In its annual preseason magazine, Athlon lists the Buckeyes as the No. 14 team in the nation. Led by third-year forward E.J. Liddell, who is projected as a second-team All-American, Athlon has Ohio State as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advancing to the Sweet Sixteen before losing to No. 1 seed Texas.
Michigan StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson makes bold prediction during Ohio State game.

Well, that didn’t take long. Not even one week into the college football season, and Michigan has already given Ohio State bulletin board material. With a brand new quarterback under center, inexperienced linebackers, a very young secondary, and several missing starters, the Buckeyes went into halftime trailing Minnesota in last night’s season opener. Ryan Day and company made adjustments at the half and came out on top by two touchdowns.
Ohio State247Sports

Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers gets $1.4 million NIL deal

Ohio State freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers has cashed in and then some on players now being able to profit off their name, image and likeness. Ewers has signed a $1.4 million deal with GT Sports Marketing. The deal is for three years and is based on GT Sports Marketing having the rights to selling Ewers' autograph.
College Sports247Sports

Quinn Ewers: Ryan Day reveals Ohio State QB's development plan

Despite being a member of the 2021 recruiting class, Quinn Ewers made the decision to enroll early at Ohio State and begin his college football career. Because he is so young and new, Ewers is not up to the same speed as many of the other players at Ohio State yet. Head coach Ryan Day has a plan for Ewers’ development, though.

Comments / 0

Community Policy