The great policies being adopted in blue America

About 44% of Americans, including Kentuckians like myself, live in the 25 states where Republicans dominate state government. In these states, Republicans have majorities in both houses of the legislature and there is a GOP governor, or, as in Kentucky, there is a Democratic governor, but the GOP majorities are so large they can override the governor’s veto. As has been well chronicled, in 2021, these states have been pushing through a heinous agenda of anti-transgender laws, voting rights rollbacks, limits on teaching about racism and policies that make it harder to fight COVID-19.