Slathering culture on top of capitalism
Like a lot of legacy brands, Tiffany & Co. has been in the process of reinventing itself for a new generation of customers. And to that end, the jeweler has enlisted the help of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Mrs. Carter and the mister. They appear alongside a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat in the brand’s fall advertisement, in which capitalism collides with popular culture, race, sex and no small amount of magical thinking and good-for-the-gander hubris.www.phillytrib.com
Comments / 0