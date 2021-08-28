Saturday, Aug. 28: Seahawks 27, Chargers 0

Seattle closes out preseason with shutout win over visiting Los Angeles as starters sit out.

The Seattle Seahawks closed out their preseason on Saturday, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-0 at Lumen Field in Seattle in a game that did not feature starters.

A defensive touchdown set the tone as Marquise Blair returned a fumble 17 yards early in the first quarter. Cody Barton sacked Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel on a blitz and Blair grabbed the ball and carried it to the end zone.

Alex Collins ran five yards late in the first quarter for the second Seattle touchdown. Collins, who saw the most time at running back, carried 10 times for 37 yards and caught seven passes for 52 yards.

Geno Smith played the first half at quarterback and went 11 for 15 for 90 yards passing and carried twice for 20 yards. Former Oregon State quarterback Sean Mannion played the second half. Throwing mostly short passes, he was 11 of 13 for 77 yards including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Darece Roberson.

Jason Myers connected on field goals of 30 and 33 yards for Seattle.

The Seahawks open the regular season on Sept. 12 at Indianapolis.

Seattle went 1-2 in the preseason.

Starters for both teams had Saturday off, including quarterbacks Russell Wilson of Seattle and Justin Herbert of the Chargers.