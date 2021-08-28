Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saturday, Aug. 28: Seahawks 27, Chargers 0

By Pamplin Media Group
Posted by 
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D91JU_0bgCMOmc00 Seattle closes out preseason with shutout win over visiting Los Angeles as starters sit out.

The Seattle Seahawks closed out their preseason on Saturday, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-0 at Lumen Field in Seattle in a game that did not feature starters.

A defensive touchdown set the tone as Marquise Blair returned a fumble 17 yards early in the first quarter. Cody Barton sacked Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel on a blitz and Blair grabbed the ball and carried it to the end zone.

Alex Collins ran five yards late in the first quarter for the second Seattle touchdown. Collins, who saw the most time at running back, carried 10 times for 37 yards and caught seven passes for 52 yards.

Geno Smith played the first half at quarterback and went 11 for 15 for 90 yards passing and carried twice for 20 yards. Former Oregon State quarterback Sean Mannion played the second half. Throwing mostly short passes, he was 11 of 13 for 77 yards including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Darece Roberson.

Jason Myers connected on field goals of 30 and 33 yards for Seattle.

The Seahawks open the regular season on Sept. 12 at Indianapolis.

Seattle went 1-2 in the preseason.

Starters for both teams had Saturday off, including quarterbacks Russell Wilson of Seattle and Justin Herbert of the Chargers.

Comments / 0

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego Review

Lake Oswego, OR
182
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lake Oswego Review is considered Lake Oswego’s best source for local news. The Review offers the most read newspaper, website and social media following in town.

 http://www.lakeoswegoreview.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Myers
Person
Russell Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Seahawks 27#The Seattle Seahawks#The Los Angeles Chargers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Huard: K.J. Wright could have ‘a few more bucks’ coming his way from Seahawks

A major question surrounding the Seahawks this offseason has been whether or not the team will reunite with longtime linebacker K.J. Wright. Seahawks’ Russell Wilson: ‘I feel more confident in myself more than ever’. Wright, 32, had been the Seahawks’ longest-tenured player for a while as he’d been with the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Seahawks trade of Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers is worrisome

The Seahawks seem to think a lot about their pass rush in 2021 because it might overcome the issues Seattle might have at cornerback. How else to explain that Seattle just before the season begins keeps making moves at the position in order to find the right answer to the group this year?
NFLUSA Today

Seahawks Preseason: 10 players to watch in last game vs. Chargers

The Seattle Seahawks finish off their 2021 preseason schedule on Saturday night at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. This will likely be the closest we get to a “dress rehearsal” game in this shortened preseason before the regular season schedule gets started in two weeks. Here are 10 important...
NFLHawk Eye

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks odds, picks and prediction

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) meet the Seattle Seahawks (0-2) Saturday for a 10 p.m. ET kickoff at Lumen Field. Below, we look at the Chargers vs. Seahawks odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Chargers split their two preseason games while covering the...
NFLBolts From The Blue

Chargers vs. Seahawks Gameday Thread: Time to make a last impression!

Four years ago, some unknown running back from a small town in Colorado defied the odds to make the Chargers roster due in large part to his performance in the team’s final preseason game. That back, within his first few years in the league, would soon turn into one of...
NFLRiverside Press Enterprise

Chargers QBs Chase Daniel, Easton Stick look to impress vs. Seahawks

Chargers coach Brandon Staley has praised backup quarterbacks Chase Daniel and Easton Stick throughout training camp, making it difficult for reporters to predict whether the team will keep two or three quarterbacks for the 53-man roster. It might be wise for the Chargers to keep two backups for Justin Herbert...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers vs. Seahawks: Takeaways from first half of preseason finale

The Chargers currently trail the Seahawks in the preseason finale by the score of 17-0. Here are a few quick takeaways from the first half of play:. Badgley has yet to attempt a field goal, but he benefited from Tristan Vizcaino missing the only one from 47 yards out. Coming into the game, Badgley had a slight lead over Vizcaino and the miss should only help his cause to being the starting kicker this season.
NFLYardbarker

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers From Seahawks' 27-0 Win Over Chargers

Head coach Pete Carroll wanted his team to end the preseason on a "good note" and so they did on Saturday night, winning by a score of 27-0 over the Chargers. An ideal finish to an otherwise lackluster month of games for the Seahawks. With the final whistle blown, position...
AthlonSports.com

Seattle Seahawks: Game-by-Game Predictions for 2021

The 2021 NFL season is about to get started for the defending NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks, who went 12-4 last season. However, their stay in the playoffs was once again short-lived, as Seattle was absolutely owned by Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams' defensive front in a 30-20 loss in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy