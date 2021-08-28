Cancel
Report: One team emerges as frontrunner for Watson trade

By The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrade rumors are swirling around former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to a report from Yahoo senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson, one team has emerged as the favorite for a Watson trade. Robinson reported Saturday that per his sources, the Miami Dolphins are the frontrunner in...

