Tennis

Ilya Ivashka defeats Mikael Ymer for first ATP title

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIlya Ivashka of Belarus defeated Mikael Ymer in straight sets to claim the Winston-Salem Open on Saturday and secure his first ATP Tour title. Ivashka dispatched the Swede in 56 minutes, 6-0, 6-2, becoming the eighth first-time winner on Tour this season. He's also the first Belarusian to win since Max Mirnyi in 2003.

Winston-salem, NCKEYT

Ivashka, Ruusuvuori, Ymer advance in Winston-Salem Open

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Ilya Ivashka, Emil Ruusuvuori and Mikael Ymer all took down seeded opponents in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open. Ivashka beat No. 1 seed Pablo Carreno Busta, upending the world’s No. 12-ranked player in straight sets. That sent the 27-year-old from Belarus into Friday’s semifinals to face Russuvuori, a 22-year-old from Finland who beat 14th-seeded Richard Gasquet. Ymer followed by beating 13th-seeded Frances Tiafoe with three third-set service breaks. Carlos Alcaraz was the only seeded player to win. The tournament’s No. 15 seed beat Marcos Giron to close play on Thursday.
Sportshawaiitelegraph.com

Ilya Ivashka, Emil Ruusuvuori inch closer to first ATP final

Either Belarus' Ilya Ivashka or Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori will achieve a career first Friday at the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Open. One of the two will win their matchup to reach the first ATP Tour final of his career. Ivashka advanced to the semifinals by upsetting top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain...
TennisSanta Maria Times

US Open Lookahead: Osaka takes Slam win streak to 3rd round

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Naomi Osaka has won 16 straight Grand Slam matches as she takes on 18-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the U.S. Open. Osaka caught a break when her last opponent withdrew from their scheduled match and she rolled into the third round. Fernandez was one of five teenagers to reach the second round. Osaka, the defending champion, is in pursuit of her fifth career Grand Slam. Women’s No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka also is in action, and the three-time U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka (2012, 2013, 2020) takes on ninth-seeded Garbine Muguruza. Men’s No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, the 2019 runner-up, faces Pablo Andújar. Medvedev is trying to take the next step and win his first Grand Slam title. He’s yet to drop a set. It’s a battle of the qualifiers when Henri Laaksonen plays Peter Gojowczyk. They are part of a group of five qualifiers to reach the third round. It’s the most in the U.S. Open since 1984 and most to reach any Grand Slam third round since the 2011 French Open had six.
TennisKSAT 12

The Latest: Teen Alcaraz stuns 3rd-seed Tsitsipas at US Open

NEW YORK – The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):. With the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd chanting his name, 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz upset third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7), 0-6, 7-6 (7) at the U.S. Open. Alcaraz, the teenager from Spain, used powerful groundstrokes in...
TennisSpringfield News Sun

Stephens overpowers Gauff at US Open; Osaka's foe withdraws

NEW YORK (AP) — Three years ago, a reporter asked Sloane Stephens to point out a younger tennis player most fans might not have heard of yet, someone she thought could become a household name some day. Stephens paused to ponder, but not for long, before responding: Coco Gauff, then 14.
New York City, NYlongislandtennismagazine.com

Olympic Champions Bencic, Zverev Win Openers in New York

Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev captured Gold Medals last month at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, winning in Women’s Singles and Men’s Singles, respectively, and each won their opening round matches at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. Last year’s finalist Zverev moved past American Sam Querrey 6-4, 7-5, 6-2...

