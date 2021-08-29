Close Encounter: Springfield nips Columbia 3-2

Springfield topped Columbia 3-2 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on August 28. Neither squad could muster goals in the first half. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.