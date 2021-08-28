Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite Pro “Fresh” Gifts $15K To Teammates After Getting Griefed In FNCS Semi-Finals

estnn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian Fortnite player Fresh gifts grand prize money to teammates after an unfortunate Sem-Finals situation. Harley “Fresh” Campbell is a well-known Fortnite player based in Australia. Despite competing in one of the game’s most under-appreciated regions, Fresh has become a household name in the scene. On top of his daily streams and dedication to Fortnite, Fresh is an OG who is one of the best in Oceania.

estnn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sem#Fncs Semi Finals#Australian#Fncs Grands#Mrfreshasian#Heat C#Aussie#Luminosity Gaming#Oce#The Fncs Champions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Australia
Related
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: FNCS Season 7 Week 3 Recap & Results

ESTNN recaps the results from FNCS Chapter 2 - Season 7 Qualifier 3. The final week of Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Season 7 Qualifiers has come and gone. For many, it was the most important week of all, with only three guaranteed seats in the Season 7 Finals remaining per region. No matter the team’s position, every elimination and placement point proved crucial, considering the FNCS Semi-Finals on tap for next weekend. While some trios have already settled into the $3M USD finalè, others are still a country mile away from competing for the Axe of Champions.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

How to Get Mecha Morty in Fortnite

Epic finally adds Morty proper to Fortnite. The launch of Chapter 2 Season 7 for Fortnite included some crossover content with none other than Rick and Morty. While it was possible to get Rick as a playable skin through the game's battle pass, Morty was reduced to only being a pickaxe skin. Thankfully, fans of the cartoon will now get to also play as Morty if they so desire.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Join Fortnite’s Impostors Trials to get rewards

Epic Games has kicked off the Impostors Trials in Fortnite. For a limited time, up to 5 million players can take part in the trials and earn some rewards. To get started, simply visit the Impostors Trials website and log in. After logging in, players will receive a badge, with more badges available to earn by completing games of Fortnite Impostors.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

How to Get the Grappler Bow in Fortnite Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 kept the new Grappler Bow alongside many other exotic weapons added in Season 6, some of which can be crafted and others that can only be purchased. Despite a whole other season Fortnite Season 7 nearing its conclusion, players are still clamoring for the Grappler Bow to be the latest weapon in their arsenal and wondering how they can make that happen.
Video Gamesestnn.com

FormaL Retires From Competetive Call of Duty

FormaL’s 11 year competitive career comes to an end. Since his transition from Halo to Call of Duty almost 11 years ago, Matthew "FormaL" Piper has been one of the greatest players in the game. Not only his ability, but his personality has seen him reach the top, most commonly under the wing of OpTic Gaming.
Video Gamesestnn.com

LoL: 2021 LCS Championship Grand Final Recap- Team Liquid vs 100 Thieves

One final series to decide who will hoist the LCS trophy, will it be 100 Thieves or Team Liquid?. The LCS Championship has reached its apex after weeks of competition. Eight entered but only two remain, Team Liquid ("TL") and 100 Thieves ("100T"). The last time these teams met, Team Liquid defeated 100 Thieves handily in the Upper Bracket. Before that, TL had a fairly easy run of it too, and are certainly looking like the favorites here. However, 100T has truly leveled up through the split and post-season, even bringing down Cloud9 in dominant fashion yesterday. With one last challenge for the teams and star players left, everything was on the line in this final best-of-five of the domestic season!
Video Gamesestnn.com

Valorant Berlin Masters: Qualified Teams, Brackets, Prize Pool & More

The second international LAN event of the year is coming soon. The Valorant community from all over the world is gearing up for one of the biggest Valorant event to date, Valorant Berlin Masters. After a grueling qualifier phase that lasted for the past few months in each region, more than 16 top teams from the various corners of the world will be facing each other at the second-biggest international LAN event in the Valorant esports scene. The tournament will begin on September 10 and is the last international major event before the Valorant World Championship at the end of this year. Here is the complete detail about the upcoming Valorant Berlin Masters.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Fortnite may be getting King Shark and Weasel skins

Looks like Fortnite is gearing up to welcome at least one more character from The Suicide Squad. Bloodsport has already made his debut, as did Harley's new outfit "Picky Sicky Harley Quinn". King Shark and Weasel in Fortnite. As reported by HYPEX, it's time for the less talkative members of...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite Island Games Event — Play Creative Matches To Unlock Free Rewards

Learn how to earn free Fortnite cosmetics by participating in the “Island Games” Creative LTM event. Epic Games is hosting another event where Fortnite players can earn free rewards for playing the game. Earlier today, the developers announced Best Friendzy with many in-game items available to unlock. Epic has taken that concept one step further after patch v17.50 with Fortnite’s inaugural Island Games event.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Dota 2: Top 3 Carries In Patch 7.30b

The carry meta is going through some notable changes. It is rare that the carry meta changes to a surprising degree. The popular heroes continue their reign for quite some time before a major overhaul. Last meta saw Wraith King, Faceless Void and some other heroes rule the safe lane. However, recent changes to heroes in the 7.30 patch has shuffled quite a few of them. Let’s look at the current best ones in the meta.
Video Gamesestnn.com

LoL: TSM's Spica Wins The LCS Honda MVP Award For Summer 2021

TSM's jungler is getting much-deserved recognition for an incredible split. Yesterday, TSM's jungler Mingyi "Spica" Lu was awarded the Honda MVP award after a truly fantastic season's performance. As a newer player on a team full of veterans, there must've been quite a deal of pressure on him. But he lived up to all expectations and went far beyond them, being a rock for TSM all year long.
Video Gamesestnn.com

CoD: Best AS VAL Class Setup For Warzone Season 5

Here’s the best loadout for one of the fastest-killing SMGs in the game. Since the release of Season 5 in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, the AS VAL has been a major contender for the best weapon in the game. With an insanely fast time to kill, the AS VAL is a great option at close range in Warzone. Here’s the best loadout, so you can get the most out of the weapon.
FIFAdotesports.com

How to unlock loan Icon player in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

EA Sports is giving a free loan Icon player in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team to players who sign up to receive FIFA news, videos, and offers, among other EA products as well. Players will be given the option to pick the baby version of Pelé, Johan Cruyff, or Ferenc Puskás. They’ll be available for three Division Rivals, Squad Battles, or FUT Champions matches. But if you leave them with one match remaining, you can use the item as many times as you want in Friendlies. These items will be especially good in the beginning since Pelé and Cruyff have one of the best base Icon cards in the game.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: FNCS Season 7 Finals Preview — NA East Edition

ESTNN breaks down the NA East FNCS Season 7 Finals. The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) in Chapter 2 - Season 7 comes to an end this weekend with the Season 7 Finals. Trios in all seven worldwide regions have worked hard to perfect their strategies and reach this point in the competition. The stakes couldn’t be higher, with a share of $3M USD and the seasonal Axe of Champions in-game reward up for grabs.
Video Games9&10 News

One Up XP Show – Rocket League

Michael Stevens and two other friends, BigBrrr and Thudnerklam, try out the game Rocket League. This is a game of soccer with rocket powered cars. We play a game mode called “Rumble” which allows us to get power ups to help and block opponents from scoring or help us score goals.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Dota Plus Fall Update Adds Nemestice Features & Pays Tribute To Dunoo

Valve has released the Dota Plus Fall Update, including several useful features of Nemestice Battle Pass. The update also contains new seasonal treasures and refreshed guild quests & rewards. Features from Nemestice Battle Pass. The Battle Pass had item suggestions for Neutral Items which were quite helpful for players. As...
Video Gamesestnn.com

LoL: 2021 LEC Summer Grand Finals Recap- Fnatic vs MAD Lions

MAD Lions face Fnatic in the LEC Summer Split 2021 Finals. It has all come down to this one single series where all of the players' hard work is at stake. While the obvious favorites of the tournament have been shown the gates, MAD Lions and Fnatic seek to reforge history as we know it today.
Video Gamesestnn.com

SypherPK & NickEh30 Believe Fortnite Should Use Apex Legends' Ranking System

Fortnite content creators NickEh30 and SypherPK call for an Arena Mode ranked match system similar to Apex Legends. Fortnite Battle Royale's Arena Mode is far from perfect, and it's been a topic of discussion for some time. Most competitive shooters such as Rainbow Six: Siege offer incentives to players when progressing through the ranks. Siege is intense mainly because the game rewards players handsomely with higher ranks and cosmetic prizes for winning and punishes them for losing. Another game—Apex Legends—follows a similar format and is a Battle Royale game like Fortnite.

Comments / 0

Community Policy