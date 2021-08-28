Fortnite Pro “Fresh” Gifts $15K To Teammates After Getting Griefed In FNCS Semi-Finals

One final series to decide who will hoist the LCS trophy, will it be 100 Thieves or Team Liquid?. The LCS Championship has reached its apex after weeks of competition. Eight entered but only two remain, Team Liquid ("TL") and 100 Thieves ("100T"). The last time these teams met, Team Liquid defeated 100 Thieves handily in the Upper Bracket. Before that, TL had a fairly easy run of it too, and are certainly looking like the favorites here. However, 100T has truly leveled up through the split and post-season, even bringing down Cloud9 in dominant fashion yesterday. With one last challenge for the teams and star players left, everything was on the line in this final best-of-five of the domestic season!