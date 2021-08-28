Fortnite Pro “Fresh” Gifts $15K To Teammates After Getting Griefed In FNCS Semi-Finals
Australian Fortnite player Fresh gifts grand prize money to teammates after an unfortunate Sem-Finals situation. Harley “Fresh” Campbell is a well-known Fortnite player based in Australia. Despite competing in one of the game’s most under-appreciated regions, Fresh has become a household name in the scene. On top of his daily streams and dedication to Fortnite, Fresh is an OG who is one of the best in Oceania.estnn.com
Comments / 0