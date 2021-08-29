Cancel
Baseball

Royals continue the Grass Creek Massacre of 2021, win 4-2

By Royals Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo things were immediately obvious after the first couple of innings, today. The first was that Daniel Lynch had his slider and changeup working. The second was that no one wanted to help him out. His final line was 4.2 innings pitched with seven hits, three walks, and one run scored. However, he could easily have allowed one fewer walk with better strike calls in the first inning and two fewer hits with better defense in the second inning. Edward Olivares made a bad break on a Cal Raleigh flyball to allow a one-out single and then Jarred Kelenic popped up on the infield but no one caught it.

Jarred Kelenic
#Royals#The Grass Creek Massacre#Cal Raleigh
Kansas City Royals
Baseball
Sports
