Royals continue the Grass Creek Massacre of 2021, win 4-2

Kris Bubic has had a very up-and-down season in 2021. He was initially assigned to AAA Omaha to start the season after a poor Spring Training, was recalled to pitch out of the bullpen, pitched so well there that he forced himself back into the rotation, and since rejoining the rotation has had some good starts and some bad starts with the only guarantee that no one has any idea how good the next one will be. It is fitting, then, that Bubic followed up the worst start of his career last weekend in St. Louis with what is likely the best start of his career today in Chicago.