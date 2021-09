The Los Angeles Rams are two-third done with the preseason. After less than stellar outings from Xavier Jones and Jake Funk and an injury to Darrell Henderson, the Rams have traded for Sony Michel. The team dropped down to 80 players on Tuesday before needing to get down to 53 before Week 1. While there is still a lot of time for guys to make players, we’re nearing the end of the offseason. It’s now or never for fringe roster guys to make a statement.