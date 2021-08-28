Cancel
Health Services

Hospitals in U.S. South Run Low on Oxygen Amid Covid, Storm (1)

bloomberglaw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLouisiana, hit by delta wave, now braces for storm emergencies. Demand for oxygen at a peak, supply chain expert Premier says. Hospitals in the Southeast are running low on oxygen, with the worst-hit left only 12 to 24 hours worth, said Premier Inc., a hospital-supply purchasing group. This comes amid...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Norman, OKokcfox.com

Residents urged to conserve water amid oxygen shortage due to COVID

Norman, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is urging residents to conserve as much water as possible right now. "It was one of those phone calls you get that you really hadn't ever anticipated," said Norman's City Manager, Darrel Pyle, "I've been in this business for 32 years and this is the first."
Oklahoma StateKTUL

As COVID hospitalizations rise in Oklahoma so does the need for oxygen supplies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hospitals use oxygen to treat COVID-19 patients and the increase in severe cases is leading to a demand in oxygen supplies. "One of the primary means of support is oxygenation, through supplemental oxygen all the way through intubation and ventilator support, so oxygen is an absolutely critical resource to supporting that COVID patient and naturally with that, we're going to see an increase in the consumption of that product," said Keith Reed, Deputy Commissioner with the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Port Lavaca, TXVictoria Advocate

Local hospitals struggle with staffing amid latest COVID-19 surge (w/video)

PORT LAVACA — On Friday morning, as two respiratory therapists stood by a patient’s bedside in the ICU at Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, nurse Maria Longoria dialed hospitals statewide in search for an open bed. For six days, the hospital had been trying to transfer the patient, who was breathing using a ventilator, to another facility.
Health ServicesKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

RGV hospitals running low on ICU bed availability

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hospitals in South Texas are running severely low on ICU beds as COVID-19 patients continue to fill rooms. According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the Corpus Christi and Laredo areas have zero ICU beds available in their area. The Rio Grande Valley, meanwhile, only has 27 available, as of Wednesday.
Environmentwwno.org

Hospitals Across The Gulf South Brace For Hurricane Ida Amid COVID Surge

Many hospitals in Louisiana and across the Gulf South, strained by treating thousands of COVID-19 patients, are discharging as many patients as possible, diverting those in critical care to safer areas, and reducing staff ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall Sunday night. Louisiana and Mississippi — the two states directly in...
Public Healthnewscenter1.tv

Oxygen supplies grow precarious amid COVID surge

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — The COVID-19 surge is stretching oxygen supplies tight and sending hospitals scrambling for more ventilators, even as there are glimmers of hope in some hotspots. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, a hospital recently called 911 after coming within just a few hours of running out of oxygen because...
Florida StateWired

Why Florida’s Covid Surge Is Screwing With the Water Supply (Hint: Oxygen)

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay water utility announced a rather bizarre side effect of Florida’s out-of-control Covid surge: It wasn’t getting enough deliveries of liquid oxygen to treat its water. More than 17,000 Covid patients—who require supplemental oxygen to stay alive—are now hospitalized across the state, and there isn’t enough oxygen to go around.
Florida Statestateofreform.com

Under 10% of Florida ICU beds available, amid hospital oxygen shortages

Florida hospitals have faced significant oxygen shortages over the last month as they continue to treat the influx of COVID cases due to the Delta variant. A study from the Florida Hospital Association (FHA) last week found that hospitals with one third of the state’s acute-care beds reported having 48 hours or less of oxygen available to treat patients, according to FHA spokesperson Savannah Kelly.
Florida Statewflx.com

Oxygen demand remains high at South Florida hospitals

Hospitals across the state continue to work to preserve oxygen supplies as dozens have reported having enough oxygen for two days, down from ideal supply levels that last a week. In Martin County, Cleveland Clinic Martin North called on law enforcement in the last week to help ensure their oxygen...
Health Serviceswearebreakingnews.com

U.S. Hospitals Grapple With Nurse Shortage Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a nursing staff crisis that is forcing many hospitals in the United States to pay more to get the help they need to deal with this summer’s onslaught of patients. The problem, the health authorities point out, is twofold: staff are resigning or retiring, exhausted...
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii hospitals run out of ICU beds, scramble to bring in extra oxygen

Hawaii’s hospitals are in crisis as the state heads into the Labor Day weekend amid a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases. Intensive care units are overflowing, health care officials are setting up field hospitals and the state is still grappling with a potential shortage of oxygen, which is needed to treat severe cases of COVID-19, as well as patients suffering from conditions such as emphysema and lung cancer.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."

