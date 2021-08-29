What causes a dry scalp, and how is it different to dandruff? Two trichologists explain
If you're here, it's probably because your scalp is giving you gyp. And we all know, there's few things quite as maddening as a scratchy, itchy, prickling scalp. The problem is, our skin (and therefore our scalps) can be contrary little divas – telling you one thing, but doing another. Dry scalps can masquerade as dandruff and vice versa since their symptoms are pretty similar. How to treat each though, is very different. So in order to stop the scratching, stat, you need to know what you're dealing with.www.glamourmagazine.co.uk
