Sailor Hannah Mills: ‘I’ve got three Olympic medals, but getting a mortgage is a nightmare’
Hannah Mills MBE, 33, is the world’s most successful female sailor. She won gold in the Women’s 470 event at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics and silver at London 2012. Brought up in a Glamorgan village, as a teenager she was the first girl to win the British Optimist Championships. She is an International Olympic Committee sustainability ambassador and founded the Big Plastic Pledge campaign to end the use of single-use plastics. She lives in Poole with former Olympic windsurfer Nick Dempsey.www.telegraph.co.uk
