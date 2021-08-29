Sailor Hannah Mills: ‘I’ve got three Olympic medals, but getting a mortgage is a nightmare’

By many measurements, Markus Rehm is the global emblem of these Paralympic Games, an amputee who has leapt further in long jump this year than anybody managed even in last month’s Olympic final. An athlete missing his lower right leg upstaging his able-bodied peers? It sounds too good to be true, and sadly, in the estimation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, it is. Banned from the Olympics over evidence that launching off a carbon-fibre prosthesis gives him an artificial advantage over non-amputees, this German phenomenon, who carries mystique as the “Blade Jumper”, agitates almost as many people as he captivates.