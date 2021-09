Cole Hamels isn't done yet. Well, I shouldn't say that. He might be done. After all, he's logged a whopping 3.1 innings over the last two seasons, all three-and-a-third of which came in 2020 before he suffered a left shoulder injury. Obviously, he left much to be desired for the Braves, who had signed him to an $18 million deal ahead of the 2020 campaign. But those 3.1 innings of work were more than what he was able to accomplish in 2021, getting hurt again before he could actually play for the Dodgers in a comeback attempt.