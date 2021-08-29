Cancel
The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Aug. 28)

By 406mtsports.com
Billings Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blitz will be updated as we receive results. • Defending state champion Laurel opened the season with a 47-0 win over Livingston. The Locomotives led 47-0 after three quarters and 41-0 at the break. Laurel started quickly as Camden Johnson scored on an 8-yard TD run with 9:29 on the clock in the first quarter. Kyson Moran would later find Dalton Boehler for an 18-yard TD in the first as Laurel led 15-0. Beau Dantic tacked on another first-quarter score with a 53-yard TD run as Laurel led 21-0 after a quarter. In the second at 9:31, Moran passed to Konnor Gregerson for a 40-yard score to give Laurel a 28-0 advantage. With 7:15 left in the first half, Owen Younger blocked a punt and then rumbled 34 yards for a TD and a 34-0 lead. With 3:19 left in the half, Webinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from Moran as the Locos went up 41-0. Laurel's final score was a 52-yard pass from Moran to Boehler.

billingsgazette.com

