The Best Labor Day Food Deals for 2021
Can you believe it is almost Labor Day? Celebrate with some delicious food and spirit deals thanks to Shannon Dwyer from The Real Deal. Bring those island vibes to you. Order family style Caribbean Bundles starting at $34.99 featuring your choice of an entrée and side, a salad and Cuban bread. The bundles serve up to four people and come fully cooked for easy grubbing. Choose from Jerk Chicken Wings, Baby Back Ribs, Seafood Paella and more. Bundles are available for curbside takeout.momeefriendsli.com
Comments / 0