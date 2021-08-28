The Best Labor Day Food Deals for 2021

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The end of summer has us feeling all the feels. Goodbye, peak season tomatoes! We’ll miss you, dining al fresco sans jacket! But some solace: The best Labor Day sales are here. There is no better time to finally move that Vitamix from your virtual cart to your actual kitchen. This weekend through Tuesday, you can score big on everything from stand mixers (for all the fall apple pies in your future) to outdoor fire pits (because those s’mores aren’t going to toast themselves). Whether you want to save or splurge, we’ve found the best Labor Day sales 2021 to quell your end-of-summer sadness.