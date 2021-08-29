Ex-state GOP chair gets ‘blue’ support

BOARDMAN — Jane Timken and Bernie Kerik came to the Mahoning County GOP Headquarters Saturday for an event that was part “Back the Blue” rally and part campaign stop. Timken, who is running for the Republican nomination to succeed Rob Portman, R-Ohio, in the U.S. Senate, and Bernie Kerik, who was police commissioner in New York City when the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks occurred, both spoke out in support of law enforcement.