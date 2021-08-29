Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

What’s cool about mice in the kitchen? Nothing

Warren Tribune Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know what’s really cool about finding a mouse in your house?. Nothing. Nada. Zilch. Zip. Niente — that would be Italian for nuttin’. I know, I know. People think mice are cute. You know, because they’re all furry and fuzzy and squeaky. Hmpf. Plus, they’ve got those adorably oversized...

www.tribtoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mice#Apologies#Bacteria#Peanut#Feces#Italian#La Stuart Little#Casa#Unhappiest#Ewwwwwwwwww#Stat#Pyrex Et Al#Lysol#Capisce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Santa Rosa, CAPosted by
Mashed

What Guy Fieri's Home Kitchen Looks Like

A well-known celebrity chef like Guy Fieri sure knows how to ensure that his cooking setup is in place and fits his requirements. Per Closer Weekly, he has a gorgeous home in Santa Rosa, California where he stays with his family. His 6,000-square-foot home is a dream come true: It has four comfortable bedrooms, three bathrooms, a massive 1000-square-foot kitchen, a dining area, and so much more. But that's probably because, as Closer Weekly notes, Fieri and his wife Lori "completely gutted" the ranch-style house and rebuilt it to their specifications after moving in decades ago.
RetailNew York Post

See what the air fryer hype is about with this multitasking kitchen superstar

Feeling left out of the latest TikTok food trend? Then it’s time to see what all the air fryer fuss is about. There’s a reason this is a must-have kitchen appliance these days, and the Artesia 14-in-1 Grill/Air Fryer Combo will make you a believer. Right now this multitasking grill and air fryer unit is on sale for $179.99, saving you $39 off the usual price.
Gardeningwisfarmer.com

Benefits of goldenrod are nothing to sneeze about

Many will remember the poem, September, by Helen Hunt Jackson. The first lines, “The goldenrod is yellow, the corn is turning brown, the trees in apple orchards with fruit are bending down.” The prairie at my farm is a field of yellow goldenrods everywhere. Someone said to me recently, when...
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

4 Important Things I Learned When I Moved Everything Out of My Bedroom — and Decided What Would Go Back In

Some people rent out storage units or fill their attics with the things they might need later, but definitely don’t need now. For the past five years, my childhood bedroom was that space. It housed clothing, sentimental items, paperwork, and a whole lot of books I had read and wanted to hold onto, or simply never got around to donating. And it really did function like a storage unit, given that I only lived an hour away from my parents’ house and could hop on a train whenever I needed to swap out winter coats for sundresses.
Food & DrinksEater

What’s It Like Working in a Ghost Kitchen? We Couldn’t Get Close Enough to Ask.

Ordering takeout or delivery is a lot like watching Netflix. You can do both things on your phone, the options are seemingly endless, and nothing looks particularly good. You scroll and scroll and scroll until you can’t scroll anymore, and begrudgingly decide on some gauzy teen drama, or defer to whatever generically named chicken wing joint paid for the best placement in the app. You hit play or pay or both, and several hours later you mope off to bed a little annoyed (with yourself, with contemporary life) and a little dyspeptic.
Lifestylerecordargusnews.com

KITCHEN’S CORNER

It was a lot of rough drafts of this first line before I realized there was really only one way I could start this column: Thank you. After five years of evening road trips to different fields and gyms, over 10,000 interview questions, and some of the best memories I could have ever asked for, it’s time for something I […]
LifestylePosted by
SPY

What’s the Tea? Here Are the Top 15 Electric Kettles for Your Kitchen Counter

Choosing the best electric kettle for your home is important business. As the device that forms the gateway to your morning hot drink or kettle-made breakfast (and therefore a good start to the day), it’s not only important that it heats the water but that it does so quickly and to a consistent level for achieving that all-important brew on a regular basis. There are generally two options for kettles, namely stovetop and electric. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages. Depending on what’s most important to you, the choice should become relatively clear. Stovetop kettles are capable of producing temperatures beyond...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
E! News

TikTok Star Larray Reveals What's in His Kitchen

We interviewed Larray because we think you'll like his picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. You may know Larray for his hilarious diss tracks or viral videos on TikTok and...
Posted by
Gary Harris

You don’t need half of what’s in your kitchen — Here’s why

I used to think I would never be able to produce remarkable food unless I had all the shiny, new gadgets that I saw on the shelves at William Sonoma, Crate and Barrel, and the like. I was sold on the idea that only the beautiful, custom kitchens had the potential to host and serve meals to make your mouth dance with flavor. Sure, I could follow a recipe, but it always seemed lacking. I am here to tell you that no number of gadgets or gizmos will help, if you feel the same way that I did.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

What Hell's Kitchen Was Like Off-Screen, According To Nona Johnson - Exclusive

Nona Johnson, née Sively, faced an uphill battle when she competed on Season 8 of "Hell's Kitchen." Despite getting thrown curveballs and incredibly difficult challenges, the chef managed to beat out the competition and reigned supreme. After taking home the title of winner of Season 8, Johnson moved to Los Angeles, where she worked as the head chef of L.A. Market for three years (via Twisted). According to Eater, the chef eventually went on to help her mentor, Kerry Simon, open his first restaurant, Pork and Beans, in Las Vegas. After a stint out West, Johnson returned to Georgia and opened her own catering company, Sizzling Peach.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

What’s New in Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 4 Haunted Mansion Treats and a Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Hello from Disney World, where things are starting to get extra spooky!. And no, we’re not talking about Tower of Terror, which is spooky year-round — it’s Halloween season, which means we’re trying some fun spooky snacks and drinks all over Disney World, and enjoying the decorations at Magic Kingdom. But today, we’re at Disney’s Hollywood Studios checking out everything new. On with the updates!
Fitnessglamourmagazine.co.uk

Are you a shower-skipper? This is what happens to your body when you 'forget' to wash after a workout (or any sweaty event)

For many of us, one of the great benefits of working from home is that we have more time to exercise. Without any dastardly commutes to navigate, our mornings can be spent doing anything from HIIT, to taking the dog for an extra loop around the block. But before we plonk ourselves down in front of our laptops, there's often one vital step we've already missed.
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Disney closed this restaurant today with no advanced warning

Guests who are hoping to dine at one restaurant on Disney World property may be surprised to see it is closed with no advanced warning. Has this ever happened to you?. Disney’s Contemporary Resort is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. The rooms are receiving an Incredibles re-theme, and even the lobby area is receiving work.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
HealthPosted by
KFI AM 640

Doctor Warns Why You Should Never Pee In The Shower

There are some people who have no issues with peeing in the shower, and others find the practice absolutely disgusting. Now, a doctor has weighed in and it turns out there is a medical reason why you shouldn't be peeing while you shower. According to Dr. Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, peeing in...
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Travelallears.net

2 Popular Rides and 1 You Never Go On Are Temporarily Closed in Magic Kingdom

When you’re visiting Disney World, several unexpected things could happen during your trip. You could deal with weather issues, massive crowds, or even temporary ride closures. And if you’re in Magic Kingdom today, that last one may be a problem!. Today, not one, not two, but THREE Magic Kingdom rides...
LifestylePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Four Things Hotels Don’t Want You To Know

Reddit went viral after someone asked hotel employees to spill their dirtiest secrets. And we won't blame you if you switch to camping after this. You can't trust the drinking glasses in the rooms. The main goal of the cleaning staff is to make everything look clean. So a lot of times, they use the same dirty rag to wipe down the glasses in every room.

Comments / 0

Community Policy