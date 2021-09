With less than than a month away from NBA training camps starting to open up, most teams have packed their rosters past the maximum capacity. You are allowed to have up to 20 players in training camp via Exhibit 10 contracts and every year teams do this so they can evaluate at as many players as they can before finalizing the opening day roster. This is so they can get a look at young, fringe NBA talent to decide whether or not they deserve some sort of opportunity. It’s a low stakes gamble for all of these teams and the Rockets are no different.