Thanks for the response

By Old Dorms Rule! Joined:
sportswar.com
 6 days ago

I do understand not blindly following the latest and greatest, especially with your kids. Trouble is when the latest really is the greatest as the HPV vaccine clearly was at the time (sounds like your kids and ours are about the same ages). And sheesh, it's almost unbelievably stupid the literature you received back then talked only about cervical cancer for both girls and boys. But as I said in my first post, the potential harm to males from HPV isn't speculative at all, it's very real even if uncommon. But how uncommon is it if I personally know of three late middle-age adults with HPV cancers?

virginia.sportswar.com

