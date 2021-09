It's safe to say that the three most popular tools for applying foundation are a foundation brush, a blending sponge, and your own fingertips. I have always favored using a sponge. I can count on mine to create a sheer, natural-looking finish with just a little bouncing and a fuller-coverage look with a little more time and product. That being said, I will also admit that I haven't really given formal brushes or my fingertips a fair chance against my go-to sponge.